Two prominent startup investment firms in Nebraska rebrand, launch new names

Two well-known investment firms in the Nebraska startup ecosystem have launched new brands, complete with name changes. Black Dog Ventures is now PGSA Venture Capital, and McCarthy Capital is now M-One Capital.

Stefanie Monge

·

PGSA Venture Capital — formerly Black Dog Ventures — recently announced a new name and brand identity. PGSA Venture Capital is a division of PGSA, which has been a driving force behind the development of the Millwork Commons neighborhood in Omaha. According to its website, PGSA currently manages more than $500 million in assets.

According to a LinkedIn post announcing the rebrand from PGSA Venture Capital Associate TJ Andreason: “Our mission remains the same: to support early-stage founders building in the Midwest. This name change reflects continuity of investment thesis across operating companies and ensures we’re even better positioned to back visionary entrepreneurs across the region.”

PGSA Venture Capital invests in early-stage companies that focus on the Midwest with potential for reach beyond the region. The firm is industry agnostic and typically invests in Seed or Series A stage companies, according to the firm’s website.

PGSA Venture Capital has more than 20 active investments in the Nebraska startup ecosystem, including notable startups such as Nestimate, Elevator, Alpaca and Grain Weevil. You can see a list of all portfolio companies here.

McCarthy Capital now M-One Capital

M-One — formerly McCarthy Capital — is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in later-stage startups with significant revenue. The firm was founded in Omaha in 1986 and has since invested in more than 80 private companies, according to M-One’s website. A recent notable investment is the internal communications software startup Workshop.

In addition to capital, the firm provides entrepreneurs and companies with strategic resources and guidance. According to a press release, the updated brand represents the growth of the organization and its investment strategies across industries and geographies. 

M-One Capital makes the following types of investments:

  • Private equity investments – Investing $30 million-$125 million in more established businesses with at least $10 million in annual revenue; the business owner retains operating control and significant ownership 
  • Emerging growth investments – Investing $5 million-$20 million in businesses with at least $1 million in recurring revenue
  • Real estate investments – Investing in value-add real estate with target equity requirements ranging from $10 million-$40 million

You can see a list of highlighted M-One Capital portfolio companies here.

Stefanie Monge
Stefanie Monge is the editor of Silicon Prairie News. She is a seasoned startup strategist, community builder and journalist with a passion for entrepreneurship and experience as a founder herself. Stefanie has spent the last 15 years working with startups around the world. She was the first-ever entrepreneurship reporter at the Omaha World-Herald where she wrote about startups and small business in the late 2000s. Since her time at the Omaha World-Herald, Stefanie has spent 12 years promoting equity and access in STEM fields, has 10 years of experience producing corporate wellness and team-building events, and has served as a startup advisor and board member for six years. Stefanie is an avid traveler, having backpacked around the world for 2 years as a digital nomad. She is the founder and executive producer of international leadership development retreats and conferences, including GETconf (Gender Equity in Tech Conference), Think Start Do Women’s Entrepreneurship Series, and Welcor Retreats.
