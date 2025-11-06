Two prominent startup investment firms in Nebraska rebrand, launch new names

PGSA Venture Capital — formerly Black Dog Ventures — recently announced a new name and brand identity. PGSA Venture Capital is a division of PGSA, which has been a driving force behind the development of the Millwork Commons neighborhood in Omaha. According to its website, PGSA currently manages more than $500 million in assets.

According to a LinkedIn post announcing the rebrand from PGSA Venture Capital Associate TJ Andreason: “Our mission remains the same: to support early-stage founders building in the Midwest. This name change reflects continuity of investment thesis across operating companies and ensures we’re even better positioned to back visionary entrepreneurs across the region.”

PGSA Venture Capital invests in early-stage companies that focus on the Midwest with potential for reach beyond the region. The firm is industry agnostic and typically invests in Seed or Series A stage companies, according to the firm’s website.

PGSA Venture Capital has more than 20 active investments in the Nebraska startup ecosystem, including notable startups such as Nestimate, Elevator, Alpaca and Grain Weevil. You can see a list of all portfolio companies here.

McCarthy Capital now M-One Capital

M-One — formerly McCarthy Capital — is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in later-stage startups with significant revenue. The firm was founded in Omaha in 1986 and has since invested in more than 80 private companies, according to M-One’s website. A recent notable investment is the internal communications software startup Workshop.

In addition to capital, the firm provides entrepreneurs and companies with strategic resources and guidance. According to a press release, the updated brand represents the growth of the organization and its investment strategies across industries and geographies.

M-One Capital makes the following types of investments:

Private equity investments – Investing $30 million-$125 million in more established businesses with at least $10 million in annual revenue; the business owner retains operating control and significant ownership

– Investing $30 million-$125 million in more established businesses with at least $10 million in annual revenue; the business owner retains operating control and significant ownership Emerging growth investments – Investing $5 million-$20 million in businesses with at least $1 million in recurring revenue

– Investing $5 million-$20 million in businesses with at least $1 million in recurring revenue Real estate investments – Investing in value-add real estate with target equity requirements ranging from $10 million-$40 million

You can see a list of highlighted M-One Capital portfolio companies here.