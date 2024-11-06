Elevator secures $1.6 million in funding and expands co-warehousing model beyond Nebraska

Elevator, a co-warehousing and co-working startup based in Omaha, seeks to replicate its success in other cities with a new $1.6 million investment round led by Invest Nebraska. This follows a $1.7 million pre-seed round the company raised in 2022.

The funding will propel Elevator’s expansion into Des Moines and eventually other cities, like Kansas City. New facilities are projected to open within the next 12 months. Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, co-founders of Elevator, plan to develop adaptable spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking flexible, logistics-focused work environments.

Founded in 2021, and since opening the first Elevator space in downtown Omaha in 2022, the startup has drawn attention for its unique blend of warehousing and co-working tailored for entrepreneurs managing physical goods. With over 100 businesses already leasing space in the Omaha location and a growing waitlist, the company has tapped into a demand for workspace solutions that go beyond traditional office setups, according to Elevator leadership.

This expansion is not just about adding locations — it’s about building on the existing entrepreneurial communities in each new city. At each location, Elevator aims to provide businesses with the tools and space needed to scale by offering warehousing facilities alongside collaborative workspace.

“Our first location in Omaha confirmed that small businesses are eager for flexible, friendly spaces with tangible support,” Shannon said. “We’re excited to bring this model to Des Moines and contribute to the thriving entrepreneurial community.”

Elevator’s Omaha location has become a hub for small businesses to thrive, with services like month-to-month leases, warehousing space, logistics support and networking opportunities. The new facilities in Des Moines will offer a similar array of services designed to remove the burdens of logistics and space limitations, fostering growth for entrepreneurs. Aerial photo of downtown Des Moines, recently announced as the site of Elevator’s second location. Photo provided by Elevator.

Shannon and Emiliano bring diverse backgrounds that have shaped Elevator’s community-centered model. Emiliano’s experience in law, real estate and nonprofit management informs their collaborative approach, prioritizing community partnerships over competition, he said.

Elevator hopes to add value to local ecosystems. To this end, Elevator’s team is connecting with local co-working spaces, artists, and maker communities to understand the needs of Des Moines and Kansas City from the ground up. They are also in talks with local makers and other workspace owners to ensure their services complement rather than duplicate existing offerings.

“We understand that there is a bigger picture here that includes resources, includes opportunity, and includes the right space at the right time for the right kind of business,” Emiliano said.

For Elevator, expanding to new cities means navigating unfamiliar landscapes and staying adaptable. As Emiliano noted, expanding into a new market has its challenges, but the journey is similar to his experience as an immigrant. This perspective has equipped him to approach each new city with openness and a willingness to learn from local stakeholders. Emiliano originally moved to Iowa from Argentina to attend college.

“Expansion or growth is never linear. It’s a winding road. I think part of being an entrepreneur is you have to learn to live with a certain level of uncertainty and risk,” Emiliano said.

The company’s journey from concept to an in-demand workspace reflects the founders’ commitment to innovation. From its inception, Elevator was intended as a solution for entrepreneurs like themselves — business owners whose needs often fall between traditional office spaces and industrial warehouses. This mission remains at the heart of Elevator’s growth strategy for Shannon and Emiliano.

As Elevator prepares to bring its co-warehousing model to Des Moines, Omaha remains a thriving base of operations. The company’s growth has been fueled by strong, diverse community ties, with nearly two-thirds of Omaha’s member businesses identifying as minority- or woman-owned.

The latest investment round attracted participation from both existing investors and new investors from other states, signaling broad interest in Elevator’s scalable model, according to company co-founders.

Stefanie Monge contributed to this story.