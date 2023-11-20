Workshop secures $12M funding round — among the largest Series A raised by a Nebraska company

Workshop, an Omaha-based startup, announced in mid-November that it closed a $12M round of Series A funding for its internal communications platform. The most recent investment builds on Workshop’s initial success, following a $5M seed round in July 2022.

Workshop is a platform used to create, send and measure employee emails and branded internal communications across global, distributed teams. The platform integrates with other common internal communication tools, including Slack, Sharepoint, SMS and Microsoft Teams. Its features include sharing and privacy settings, dynamic distribution lists and AI-assisted content recommendations, aimed at streamlining internal email management.

Workshop was founded in 2020 by Rick Knudtson — former co-founder of Flywheel, Ben Stevinson and Derek Homann — former founders of Median. Over the past 18 months the startup has attracted significant attention resulting in hundreds of customers and delivering emails to more than a million employees, according to Workshop leadership.

Notable Workshop customers include Fortune 500 companies and global brands like Papa John’s, Steve Madden, Edelman Financial, Northern Tool, Movement Mortgage, and more.

This funding round was led by McCarthy Capital through their Emerging Growth strategy with participation from Midwest venture funds, including Ludlow Ventures and M25. (Learn more about funding rounds in Part 2 of SPN’s Venture Capital Guide.)

CEO and co-founder Rick Knudtson expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership with McCarthy Capital: “Together, we share a passion for this market and a big vision for how our product can impact it. I’m excited to further invest in Workshop’s platform and teams as we pursue our mission to create more happy Mondays for employees everywhere!”

The newly secured funds will be used to accelerate innovation in Workshop’s internal email solution, expand the engineering team, scale go-to-market efforts and reinforce the customer success team.

“Workshop is gearing up for an incredible year, and we’re excited to add even more talent to the team in Omaha and beyond,” said Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Derek Homann.