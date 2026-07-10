Hudl announces its 19th acquisition, adding a fundraising solution to its tech suite for coaches

Hudl, the sportstech giant headquartered in Lincoln, has announced another acquisition. The company, known for its cameras and athlete stat-compiling products, now is addressing the struggles faced by coaches and their supporters when it comes to hosting a fundraiser.

By acquiring TeamUp (Fund2Save LLC), Hudl has expanded its tech offerings to give sports teams the digital platform and event management resources to track and fulfill their fundraising goals. This announcement marks Hudl’s 19th acquisition since its founding in 2006.

“Traditional athletic fundraising is a massive burden on athletes, parents and booster clubs,” Hudl CEO David Graff said in the announcement. “Coaches want to focus on coaching. Athletes want to focus on competing. By bringing TeamUp’s modern, proven fundraising approach into the Hudl ecosystem, we’re giving valuable time back to everyone involved and letting organizations focus on the game.”

TeamUp has now rebranded to “Hudl Fundraising From Team Up.” Hudl promises customers the tools to carry out their own self-led fundraising campaigns in addition to offering a one-hour event option for athletic programs that want Hudl to handle the logistics. The organized one-hour event format encourages athletes to participate and compete against each other, with team members reaching out to their networks for donations while facing off for points on a live leaderboard.

TeamUp originates out of Fargo, North Dakota. Founder and CEO Mark Teckenburg said he founded PushSave in 2014, a digital coupon book aimed at supporting youth sports fundraisers. The startup evolved over the years, and Teckenburg’s team developed the TeamUp platform in 2024 to make it easier to create and manage fundraising campaigns.

A core feature, he said, was providing a gamified setup to make fundraising more engaging for participants — especially young athletes. Teckenburg said his team of six full-time employees and “a smattering of independent sales reps” were able to develop a market reach throughout the United States, hosting events in 43 states.

“Everything we’ve built at TeamUp has been centered around one question: How do we make life easier for coaches?” Teckenburg said. “By joining Hudl, we’re combining best-in-class fundraising with the tools coaches already rely on every day, creating an experience that saves time, builds stronger teams and delivers better outcomes for schools.”

In an email to SPN, Hudl said that terms of the acquisition could not be disclosed but that Teckenburg and TeamUp employees have joined Hudl. Teckenburg and Hudl said they plan to maintain an office space in North Dakota.

Hudl celebrated its 20th anniversary during Hudl Week 2026 in June, bringing together employees and invited guests from around the world in Lincoln to showcase the company’s momentum and goals.

You can read more about Hudl’s impact, history and outlook on the future in previous reporting by SPN.