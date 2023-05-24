Venture Capital Guide | Part 2

Part 1 of the Venture Capital Guide provides an overview of venture capital and a list of related terms to know. Part 2 defines the multiple stages of startup funding. It details characteristics of companies and investors at each stage, important milestones and typical funding amounts.

Funding Stages

Venture capital investment usually involves several stages, each with different funding levels and expectations for the startup’s growth and profitability. These are the main stages of venture capital investment:

Pre-Seed

The earliest stage of venture capital investment. At this stage the startup is usually an idea. Its founders are developing a concept, researching the market and conducting initial validation of their idea. Pre-seed funding is sometimes provided by friends and family, as well as angel investors and venture capitalists who are willing to take a risk on a promising idea.

The pre-seed stage is a startup’s foundation, the first step to any future growth and success. It is critical to validate the idea, identify potential customers and develop a minimum viable product (MVP) to test in the market. Additionally, this stage is used to form a team, build partnerships and secure early customers and strategic investors.

Funding at the pre-seed stage is typically small, ranging from a few thousand to a few hundred thousand dollars, depending on the industry and the startup’s needs. It’s key to use this funding to develop a viable product or service that can attract more substantial investment at the seed stage.

Seed

At this stage the startup has progressed beyond the idea and concept phase and has typically developed a minimum viable product (MVP) or prototype.

During the seed stage startups require funding to further develop their product, conduct market research, refine their business model and validate their value proposition. Seed funding is typically used to hire key team members, invest in marketing and sales efforts and build initial customer traction.

Seed-stage funding is often provided by angel investors or seed-stage venture capital firms. These investors are willing to take higher risks compared to later-stage investors and are looking for startups with a strong potential for growth and a promising market opportunity.

The amount of funding raised at the seed stage can vary widely depending on the startup’s industry, market potential and capital requirements. Seed rounds typically range from a few hundred thousand dollars to a few million dollars, although larger seed rounds are becoming more common.

The seed stage is a critical phase for startups as it allows them to refine their product, prove market demand and attract larger investments to scale their operations.

Series A

The Series A stage is a significant milestone in the venture capital investment process following the seed stage. At this stage the startup has hit certain key milestones, such as market validation, product development and – often the hardest part – has actual paying customers..

During the Series A stage startups seek funding to accelerate their growth. The funding is primarily used to refine the company’s product, build out the team, expand marketing and sales efforts and further develop infrastructure and technology.

Series A funding is usually provided by institutional venture capital firms or specialized funds that focus on early-stage investments. These investors are looking for startups that have shown promising traction and have the potential to capture a significant market share.

The amount of funding raised in a Series A round can vary widely based on the industry, market potential, and growth trajectory of the startup. Series A rounds can range from a few million dollars to tens of millions of dollars.

Investors in Series A funding rounds typically acquire a significant equity stake in the company, as they have typically sunk much more money into the startup when compared to seed-stage investors. They also provide expertise, guidance and industry connections to help the startup scale and succeed.

Successful completion of a Series A round is often considered strong validation for startups, as it signifies the confidence of institutional investors in the company’s potential.

Series B

The Series B stage is a subsequent round of venture capital financing. At this stage the startup has typically demonstrated significant growth, achieved product-market fit and shown the potential to scale its operations.

The primary objective of raising Series B funding is to further accelerate the startup’s growth trajectory, expand into new markets, invest in additional product development and continue to build out its team and infrastructure.

Series B funding is usually provided by venture capital firms that specialize in growth-stage investments. These investors are looking for companies that have shown promising revenue growth, a clear path to profitability and a scalable business model.

The amount of funding raised in a Series B round can vary significantly depending on the specific needs and growth plans of the startup. Series B rounds typically range from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Series C+

The Series C stage and beyond in venture capital refer to subsequent funding rounds that occur after the Series B stage. These stages are typically characterized by startups that have achieved significant growth, established a solid market presence and are aiming to further scale their operations.

Series C and later stages of venture capital financing are often focused on achieving market dominance, expanding into new markets or geographies, making strategic acquisitions or preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). Startups at these stages typically have a proven business model, a growing customer base and a track record of generating revenue. .

The amount of funding raised in Series C and subsequent rounds can be astronomical, ranging from tens of millions to hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, depending on the specific needs and growth plans of the startup.

Investors at this stage can include venture capital firms, private equity firms, strategic corporate investors and even public market investors. The investor profile may shift as companies progress from venture capital to private equity or seek opportunities for public market listings.

The goals of investors at these stages are to further support the growth and expansion of the startup, realize a return on their investment and potentially achieve an exit strategy through an IPO, acquisition or other liquidity events.

It’s important to note most startups don’t progress through all the stages of venture capital financing. Some may achieve profitability or sustainable growth without the need for subsequent funding rounds, while others may secure alternative forms of financing or strategic partnerships to fuel their expansion.

To Be Continued…

This is just the beginning. In Part 3 we’ll explore who the key players are at each stage in Nebraska. In the meantime, check out these additional resources if you’re curious. And let me know if there are specific terms or concepts you think should be added to Part 1 or Part 2. This is a collaborative work-in-progress. The final comprehensive guide will be available to SPN readers once it’s complete.

