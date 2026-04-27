Prairie Portraits: Allison Beninato

Meet Allison Beninato, Founder and CEO @ CAMcerta and Inspire Collaborative Health Association

CAMcerta is a credential verification platform that seeks to help patients, health care systems and insurers find trusted complementary and alternative medicine providers. Inspire Collaborative Health Association is a nonprofit aimed at connecting medical and alternative health care professionals to spark collaborative relationships on how to best treat patients.

CAMcerta was a semifinalist in the 2025 Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition. Beninato said she has recently received an investment from MOVE Venture Capital and support from the Nebraska Innovation Fund Prototype Grant.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I don’t know that there was just one defining moment. It was more a combination of experience, opportunity and perspective over time.

I spent many years working in medical clinics in a variety of roles, both clinically and administratively, which gave me a broad understanding of how health care operates. I developed strong attention to detail and a solid work ethic, and over time, providers from other clinics started asking if I would do contract work for them. That was really the catalyst that led me to start my first business.

When I reflect back further, though, it makes even more sense. Growing up, I was drawn to a wide range of paths. I wanted to be an inventor, a health care provider, a designer, a public speaker or work in pharmaceutical sales, to name a few. In a way, entrepreneurship has allowed me to step into all of those roles in different capacities.

I also come from a family with entrepreneurs, so working for yourself always felt possible. It was never an abstract idea; it was something I saw modeled. Looking back, entrepreneurship wasn’t a single decision; it was something I was naturally building toward all along.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself to stop questioning the fact that I didn’t fit into one defined lane.

For a long time, I felt like I was a jack of all trades and master of none because I couldn’t narrow myself down to just one thing. What I didn’t realize at the time is that being multidimensional in my curiosity, knowledge and experience has been one of my greatest assets, both in business and in life. I have become a master at connecting ideas across disciplines, problem-solving in complex situations and adapting quickly in environments that are constantly evolving.

My ability to pull from multiple areas, understand different perspectives and pivot when needed is what allows me to be confident in who I am and in what I do know, even when I do not have all the answers. That kind of range is not something I would’ve likely gotten from one degree or one role. It is built through experience, exposure and a willingness to keep learning.

So my advice would be to trust that path sooner. Having range is not a fault or a weakness; it is an advantage and a strength.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

One of the things I appreciate most about entrepreneurship is the ability to shift gears without losing momentum.

If one area of the business starts to feel overwhelming or stagnant, there is always another area that needs attention. That allows me to step into something different, either to reset or to challenge myself in a new way, while still moving forward overall.

I think some people thrive in predictability and repetition. For me, I am energized by problem-solving and new challenges. That constant movement and variation help create balance, even in seasons that feel heavy.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the most impactful business mindset shifts for me came from something a mentor shared with me. It is not wins and losses, it is wins and lessons.

Early on, I put a lot of pressure on myself to try to get things perfect the first time. Whether it was a logo, a business plan, a pitch deck or a presentation, I felt like I needed to have all the answers, and it needed to be perfect from the start. That is not realistic, and it is not how growth works.

The revisions, the pivots, the “no’s”, those are not failures. They are part of the process. Learning to let go of perfection and instead focus on progress changed everything for me.

That mindset was not entirely foreign to me as I had applied similar concepts in other areas of life. I had already learned to trust the process, release rigid expectations and accept timing for what it is. But applying that to business was harder. I think part of that is because I am surrounded by high achievers, people who are all building and chasing big goals.

It can feel like everyone else has it all figured out from the start, but that is often an illusion. No one starts with all the answers.

Regardless of whether it is in business or personal life, it is important to remember that sometimes things that feel like setbacks are actually positioning you for something greater. It is the slingshot effect. You have to be pulled back before you can move forward with force.

Eventually, we land exactly where we are meant to be. Sometimes the path just looks different than what you envisioned, and that is OK.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

By continuing to support and engage with organizations and businesses that are working to improve health care access and collaboration.

For my nonprofit, Inspire Collaborative Health Association, that means supporting a model focused on connection and giving the community support to access a wider range of vetted health care options. For CAMcerta, it means supporting efforts to bring more structure, trust and transparency into the complementary and alternative medicine space.

Support can look like many things. It can be attending events, making introductions, partnering, donating, investing or simply helping spread awareness. The more the community leans into collaboration over competition, the more impact we can create together.