Meet the winners of the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship’s 2026 Entrepreneur Awards

The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship, a hub of entrepreneurial programming and resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, hosted its 2026 Entrepreneur Awards on April 14 in Lincoln. The annual event celebrated leaders and advocates in the state’s business and startup community both on and off UNL’s campus.

The awards followed the 39th annual New Venture Competition, a pitch competition that gives student-led businesses the opportunity to compete for significant prize money while receiving feedback from experienced entrepreneurs. The festivities occurred at the headquarters of Hudl — a sportstech company that gained momentum following its co-founders’ participation in the New Venture Competition when they were UNL students 20 years ago.

To determine Entrepreneur Awards winners, the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship called for nominations from the state’s startup ecosystem. Individuals were recognized across award categories targeting established and emerging names showing success and making a difference in their communities.

“These honorees represent the best of Nebraska entrepreneurship with founders, investors, mentors and students gathered at Hudl, one of the most successful ventures to start at Nebraska,” Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship Director Sam Nelson said.

“Through their innovation and support of others, they’re strengthening our state’s entrepreneurial community and reminding us that the ideas students pitch today could become the companies shaping Nebraska’s future,” he said.

2026 Entrepreneur Award winners:

“Hosting the award’s ceremony at Hudl 20 years after we pitched in the New Venture Competition is an awesome full-circle moment,” Wirtz said.

“We had so many incredible advisors that helped us along the way, just out of goodness of their heart, and Hudl wouldn’t be what it is without it, so it’s an important obligation in my mind to pay that forward,” he added.

In addition to honoring Hudl’s legacy, the UNL College of Business said a record 84 teams applied to participate in the New Venture Competition this year, with over $80,000 in donor-funded prizes. The first place grand prize of $15,000 went to Knapp Custom Ops LLC, an aerial spraying company that uses drones to assist farmers.

You can read more about the 2026 Nebraska Entrepreneur Awards and its winners here.