Prairie Portraits: Brian Ardinger

Meet Brian Ardinger, Director of Innovation @ Nelnet / Founder @ InsideOutside.io

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

Ever-evolving and growing. Over the last 15 years we’ve seen a big uptick in everything startups, from greater sources of angel and venture capital to a plethora of resources to help early entrepreneurs get off the ground. As well as proven examples of entrepreneurs who’ve built startups from scratch. Having said that, we still have a long journey ahead. Nebraska is still very conservative when it comes to big ideas, accepting failure and supporting outliers. And the competition isn’t slowing down. Every community in America is embracing startups and entrepreneurship.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

Balancing risk and decision-making often involves grounding ideas in practical insights, focusing on customer needs and experimenting in manageable stages. Rather than committing resources blindly, successful innovators test ideas quickly, gather feedback and adjust based on results. In an ecosystem like Nebraska’s, calculated risks also involve understanding the scalability and sustainability of ideas, particularly in sectors where the state has strengths, like AgTech, SportsTech or Fintech. I’d prioritize data-driven validation and customer input, taking risks that align with both market needs and Nebraska’s economic landscape.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

Success in startups often combines growth with meaningful impact. Metrics like customer retention and satisfaction rates are crucial, as they reflect the product’s value and long-term sustainability. In Nebraska, where community and loyalty are key, attention to relationships — repeat customers, local partnerships and community engagement — is vital. Financial stability and growth are, of course, core metrics, but customer feedback, brand reputation and how well a company integrates into Nebraska’s economy are just as important.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

One primary challenge for Nebraska startups is attracting and retaining top talent. With larger cities drawing skilled professionals, Nebraska faces competition for the workforce needed to scale tech-driven startups. Another challenge is access to venture capital, though recent efforts to expand funding opportunities in the Midwest have improved this. As far as opportunities, Nebraska has a chance to leverage the growing amount of programs and resources dedicated to supporting startups to help amplify that entrepreneurship is a legitimate path for talent in Nebraska to pursue.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

On the opportunity side, Nebraska’s agricultural expertise offers fertile ground for AgTech innovation. SportsTech with the likes of Hudl, Opendorse and others, and BuildTech companies like Buildertrend and CompanyCam, can pave the way for new startups that leverage unique domain expertise into new business models with growth potential. Additionally, the community’s collaborative spirit presents opportunities for local partnerships, especially with Nebraska’s established businesses eager to innovate.