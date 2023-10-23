Scale Omaha Video | Founding and Scaling Opendorse with Adi Kunalic

The following is a recording and summary provided by the Scale Omaha team.

Adi Kunalic is the co-founder and President of Opendorse, the leading athlete marketplace and NIL company.

Opendorse was recently named to TIME’s TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Last year they raised over $20 million in funding.

A kicker at the University of Nebraska and later in the NFL, Adi has built Opendorse with a vision to help athletes find success beyond the field of play. Today, more than 100,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to earn money and make the most of their opportunities with NIL. A free platform for all athletes, the company’s customers include the world’s leading brands, top college athletics programs and NIL collectives, and athletics organizations including TEAM USA, PGA TOUR, and more.

Adi is a two-time entrepreneur alongside his co-founder and Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. The two previously founded social media agency, Hurrdat, which they later sold to digital marketing firm, B2Interactive.

