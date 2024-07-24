AgTech Connect 2024: Insights for Agricultural Producers and Innovators in the Midwest

The third annual AgTech Connect explored the challenges of technology integration and showcased the latest advancements in agricultural innovation. The importance of connecting startups with Midwest producers to drive real-world impact in the AgTech sector was a main theme throughout the day.

The event brought together innovators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus in mid-July. Keep reading to check out this year’s conference highlights.

Major Trends in AgTech

Principal and General Counsel of Invest Nebraska and Co-founder of Grit Road Partners Ben Williamson emphasized several trends currently shaping the AgTech industry:

Biologicals: Leveraging biostimulants, bio-fertilizers and other biological products as sustainable alternatives to traditional chemical inputs.

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics: Increasing investment in applied AI technologies like robotics, computer vision and automated solutions for agriculture.

Data Platforms: Breaking down data silos and building platforms that provide actionable insights for farmers.

Ben Williamson of Invest Nebraska and Grit Road Partners presenting during AgTech Connect 2024.

“There [are] going to be certain trends that pop up with other regions, and as they trickle back to the Midwest it might look completely different,” Matt Foley with FMC Ventures said. “But there’s something to learn from the trend.”

The state of the agriculture industry is rapidly changing, Grit Road Partners Co-Founder Mike Jung said while outlining the industry’s current state—both negative and positive. Jung cited four major changes:

Momentum and Investment: Investments in AgTech, particularly biologicals, AI and robotics, and data platforms, are growing significantly.

Technology Adoption: Producers face challenges integrating new technologies into existing agricultural operations.

Collaboration: A major need for more intentional connections between startups and the agricultural ecosystem in the Midwest.

Rapid Change: The industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, presenting both opportunities and challenges for all stakeholders.

Willamson noted that many entrepreneurs mistakenly believe they can disrupt the value chain without integrating producers, but he calls for the need to partner with already existing channels.

Ag Producer Panel

The Ag Producer panel shared perspectives on the practical challenges and needs of farmers and producers:

Customer feedback is critical when developing new technology for agriculture.

Labor shortages, capital constraints and uncertainty around the potential return on investment (ROI) of new technologies present ongoing challenges.

Building relationships between startups and influential producers is crucial for technology adoption on farms and throughout the Midwest.

“Farmers not only want to see that technology works in a lab or in small scale plots, but I typically always [want to see them] run a 10 to 14 or 100 acre plot,” Clark McPheeters a producer in Gothenburg, Neb. said.

“As a farmer, we all have about 40 shots at this right? We can’t replicate [technology] on a daily or weekly basis… How will you know what made the difference?” McPheeters added. Nave Analytics COO Bradley Griggs and CEO Jessica Korinek celebrate Nave Analytics graduation from the Combine Incubator.

Startup Demonstrations

Two AgTech robotic startups demonstrated their technology.

“ALAN” the ALA Navigator by ALA Engineering, a Nebraska-based company, is an autonomous vehicle solution for cattle producers to deliver feed to cattle, ensuring precise and consistent ration delivery without the need for human intervention. ALA Engineering said that ALAN will reduce labor risks, lower feed losses and have a longer equipment lifespan.

Barn Owl Precision Agriculture (BOPA), based in Colorado, is trying to reduce some of the stress facing precision farming in small and midsize farm operations. During AgTech Connect, the company showcased the Autonomous Nano Tractor (ANT) as a service to reduce costs and inputs associated with precision weeding and planting.

The ANT autonomously drives through rows of crops while spraying and removing weeds. BOPA said ANT can specifically target hogweed—an invasive, non-native plant found in the Midwest and is considered a public health hazard.

BOPA said their system creates additional value through the use of aerial imagery which growers can use for other farm management and analytics benefits. Barn Owl Precision Agriculture demonstrating its Autonomous Nano Tractor.

Expert-led Conversations

In breakout sessions called “Expert-led Conversations”, attendees could explore a range of topics like—Risks and Rewards of Data Usage in Agriculture, Growing AgTech Ecosystem in India, NFarms and Precision Ag, Midwest AgTech: Innovations and Impact, and many more.

Each table had experts in the field to guide discussions. Attendees could choose three topics and every 25 minutes, would switch tables to learn more about specific interests.

Startup Panel

Sentinel Fertigation Founder and CEO Jackson Stansell, Marble Technologies Founder and CEO Chafik Barbar, and Combyne Ag CEO Alain Goubau provided insight for entrepreneurs in the AgTech sector.

Each discussed their approaches to building technology solutions, such as meat processing automation and precision nitrogen management, and shared their experiences with fundraising and team building.

Emphasizing the importance of balance and support, each agreed to not lose yourself in your startup, and the significance of building a supportive network for the agricultural space.

AgTech Connect has already announced the date for their 2025 conference. On July 16, 2025 you can attend to learn more about AgTech and innovations happening.