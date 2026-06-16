Ignite Nebraska launches initiative to match upskilled local talent with Omaha employers

Ignite Nebraska, the upskilling nonprofit working with underserved communities, has announced a new Employer Partner Network to help fill local workforce needs.

The EPN formalizes Ignite’s relationship with employers across the corporate and nonprofit worlds who will get access to pre-vetted local talent in exchange for a guaranteed first-round interview.

The partner network grew out of Ignite’s existing work with companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Google and Werner. The nonprofit vets, supports and trains job applicants for a variety of entry-level positions.

“We were hearing from employers … ‘With AI, we’re seeing hundreds of applicants for one role, and the applicants are either not from Omaha, they’re not real, (or) they aren’t verified,’” said Kellee Mikuls, the executive director of Ignite Nebraska. “It’s making their job so much harder to find entry-level talent.”

For Mikuls, positioning Ignite Nebraska as a solution helps everyone win. Employers know their talent is real and local while people working with Ignite Nebraska can get easier access to jobs.

While there is no guarantee of a job through Ignite Nebraska, the nonprofit has seen a 44% income lift for participants of its programs with a 93% retention rate in the first year. The nonprofit helps participants aim for high-wage, high-skill jobs that can build up to an annual income of $60,000 or more.

“Ignite really wants to focus on jobs that have career mobility,” Mikuls said. “With additional tenure, with additional skills, you can move up and grow within that career and acquire a real tool kit of skills that could be used in different careers.”

For Mikuls, the Employer Partner Network is a cornerstone of Ignite’s planned statewide growth. The nonprofit aims to successfully match participants with 170-190 jobs in 2026. Next year, it hopes to double that while also expanding to Lincoln.

“That’s why the Employer Partner Network is so important: because we want to be the statewide funnel for entry-level jobs,” Mikuls said.

Companies and organizations that join the EPN by June 30 will get benefits for joining early. Ignite will offer a soft-skills training program, a seat on its Employer Leadership Council and co-branding on Ignite communications.