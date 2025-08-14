Tech Nebraska announces new executive director to lead policy efforts

Tech Nebraska, an organization dedicated to connecting and growing Nebraska’s tech industry and workforce, announced the appointment of its new executive director earlier this month. Nebraska native Emily Allen said she is looking forward to collaborating with the state’s tech community in order to further establish Nebraska as an attractive ecosystem for businesses and talent.

Tech Nebraska was founded in 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and is the state’s first technology industry trade association. The organization encourages Nebraska’s private, government and education sectors to unify behind pro-growth tech initiatives. Tech Nebraska provides networking events and educational resources, and advocates for government policy.

Allen said she’d been following Tech Nebraska since its inception and was inspired by the team’s overall mission and commitment.

“It seemed like the job was made for me.”

Allen was previously the director of thought leadership and advocacy at Home Instead Senior Care in Omaha, as well as at the company that acquired it, Honor Technology. A licensed attorney, she said her legal background will benefit Tech Nebraska’s own efforts in advocating pro-growth public policies in the tech space.

“Everyone should have a seat at the table and the opportunity to succeed in the tech sector,” Allen said. “That creates a stronger, more creative and more resilient workforce, and collaboration is what’s going to make that happen.”

Allen praised the foundational work of the Tech Nebraska team and former executive director Laurel Oetken, and said she plans to continue the organization’s community-building initiatives. These include the Tech Talks speaker series and the upcoming 2025 Tech Nebraska Summit on Oct. 30.

Allen said she is currently meeting with internal stakeholders and leaders around the state to understand their priorities and hear their thoughts on how Tech Nebraska can increase its impact. Areas of interest, Allen said, include expanding broadband internet access, making policy information on topics such as artificial intelligence and data privacy more accessible and bringing attention to achievements and stories in central and western Nebraska.

“Emily brings strong leadership, vision and a collaborative spirit, which will be vital as we work together to accelerate Nebraska’s tech and innovation ecosystem,” said NE Chamber President and CEO Todd Bingham in a press release. Bingham started his current position in May.

You can learn more about Tech Nebraska and how to get involved by going to the organization’s website.