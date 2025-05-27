New Nebraska Chamber president wants to build connections and certainty among state businesses

Todd Bingham started his new position as president and CEO of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry earlier this month. In a time of uncertainty and debate surrounding global affairs, legislative policies, tech advancements and resource usage, Bingham said he and the chamber plan to continue to support government efforts and conduct research initiatives that seek to spark economic growth within the state.

Moving from Utah, Bingham served as president and CEO of the Utah Manufacturers Association prior to his current role. Bingham, who has more than 30 years of experience in association management, said he knew the NE Chamber and its leadership through his work with the Conference of State Manufacturers Associations and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Having been acquainted with NE Chamber COO Michael Johnson and outgoing NE Chamber President and CEO Bryan Slone, along with being connected to Nebraska through his son attending college and playing golf in the state, Bingham said he decided to apply when Slone stepped down.

“[Bingham’s] strong connections across the country and the depth of his experience in urban and rural business development make him a great selection to champion the NE Chamber’s efforts and impact on the business climate throughout the state,” said Slone in an announcement by the NE Chamber.

In the initial days of his leadership for the statewide lobbying group, Bingham said he plans to start by traveling and meeting with regional chambers and different companies and communities around Nebraska. From there, he said he will focus on the NE Chamber’s commitment to voicing how to “improve Nebraska and make it live up to the ‘Good Life.’”

“Nebraska, like many states, needs to continue to look at policies and positions that help us address our budgetary challenges and continue to create an environment that is conducive to business,” Bingham said.

Areas of interest Bingham mentioned include:

Workforce development in the age of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) and encouraging innovation

The state budget and determining necessary government programs

A state tax policy that enables business growth and incentivizes businesses to build in the state

Energy and resource sustainability, including water usage in western Nebraska, to power growing companies

Land use and infrastructure for growing cities and enabling products to get to market

Affordable child care availability to address worker needs

Similar to what occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bingham said the uncertainties surrounding current government policies and tariffs are causing companies to “push the pause button” on potential projects. While praising the Trump administration’s goal of reshoring manufacturing jobs to the United States, he said the NE Chamber will work to address global trade concerns and suggest policy modifications and local legislation in order to create a sense of certainty.

“The longer that uncertainty goes on, the more potential for impact to the direct consumer, the more potential impact to the public and the more negative impact to those companies that drive the economy in Nebraska,” Bingham said.

Beyond policy advocacy, Bingham said the chamber also plans to do more to communicate with the news media and share stories on the organization’s impact and initiatives.

You can read more about the NE Chamber and its 2025 priorities on the organization’s website.