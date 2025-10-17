Open Range searching for permanent CEO to lead startup ecosystem support organization

Open Range, the Omaha-based backbone organization focused on growing the Greater Omaha and Lincoln startup ecosystem, is searching for its first permanent CEO. The nonprofit announced it is accepting applications for the CEO role with an anticipated start date in January.

The role will provide long-term leadership as Open Range continues to build on its mission: connecting founders, creatives, funders and institutions to reduce friction, close gaps and turn shared ideas into action. Joe Petsick previously served as the interim CEO, but recently stepped away to return to run his startup, Auctic, full time.

As a backbone organization, Open Range positions itself not as the owner of the ecosystem but as a connector and convener.

“Open Range is poised to play a central role in connecting startups to the resources they need to thrive,” said Paul G. Smith, board chair of Open Range. “Now is the time to invest in permanent leadership to carry the organization’s mission forward. We’re grateful to Joe for helping to establish a solid foundation, and we know he’ll continue to advocate for founders in our community.”

Stephen Osberg of PGSA has stepped in as interim CEO to lead the hiring process along with the board. Laurel Oetken continues in her role as vice president of operations. This role marks the third permanent full-time role at Open Range since it launched in June.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply on LinkedIn.