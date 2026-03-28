Five startups from Greater Omaha accepted in the Techstars Founder Catalyst Program spring cohort

Five startups from Greater Omaha have been selected for the spring cohort of the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program. Founders in the 10-week virtual pre-accelerator will gain access to mentors, hands-on workshops and an expansive network of investors and partners. The goal is to help these founders reach the next stage of growth for their companies.

The program targets early-stage startups with high growth potential and covers topics such as customer discovery, fundraising and go-to-market strategies. This is the second cohort under this initiative, with the first group of founders participating in the fall of 2025.

Open Range is a Nebraska-focused nonprofit that seeks to connect and support the state’s startup founders and stakeholders. The organization played a significant role in attracting Techstars — a global startup accelerator and professional network of entrepreneurs, investors and mentors — to the region to foster ecosystem growth.

Greater Omaha’s inclusion in the inaugural Techstars Startup Community Partnerships resulted in this pre-accelerator opportunity. Per Open Range leadership, the Greater Omaha region encompasses the startup community in both Omaha and Lincoln.

“We’re so excited about our next wave of founders entering the program,” Open Range Program and Events Manager Jocelyn Stange said in the press release. “They truly represent the talent, ambition and market diversity that lives right here in the Silicon Prairie.”

In an email to SPN, Stange said startup applicants were selected based on criteria including scalable market potential, traction beyond ideation and founder qualities, such as industry experience or a drive to learn more.

“Those who make it past the application round are invited to an interview,” Stange said. “They get ten minutes to pitch their company and answer questions. The top founders and startups are offered a place in the cohort.”

The five startups accepted for the spring cohort:

Aulendur Labs: A software company that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to combine and analyze economic, infrastructure and climate data for prediction making. Led by Aaron Parker and Jorden Gershenson.

Elite Tackle App: An app that uses a combination of augmented reality technology, cable machine exercise equipment and AI coaching to improve athletic performance and reduce the risk of injury in tackle football. Led by Doug Tvrdy.

FuturHerd Solutions: An agtech company with a robotic tool that encourages piglets to remain active and healthy in order to reduce mortality rates. Led by Brooke Parrish and Aaron Holliday.

KIPS (Keys to Interactive Parenting Scale): An evaluation tool for parent-child relationships aimed at social workers and early childhood development centers in order to tailor services and track program outcomes. Led by Jade Wicks and Spencer Robinson.

Receivos: A software company aimed at helping businesses and travelers collect, digitize and manage expenses and contacts while on the go. Led by Adán Ortiz.

The current cohort runs from March through June and will conclude with a showcase event in Omaha for founders to share their progress with the community. Some participating founders may also get the chance to present and pitch to a wider audience at Techstars Global Demo Day.

You can learn more about Techstars Founder Catalyst Program and other Techstars opportunities here.