Prairie Portraits: Jocelyn Stange

Meet Jocelyn Stange, Program and Events Manager @ Open Range

Open Range is an Omaha-based nonprofit that launched in 2025 to provide organizational support in connecting and growing the Greater Omaha and Lincoln entrepreneurial hubs. These efforts include promoting existing resource providers, leading new opportunities and hosting events for founders.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

Before working at Open Range, I started my own business as a process consultant for nonprofits and startups. I had spent a decade pursuing a marketing career that I wasn’t excited about anymore. It was an inflection point in my life, and I decided I needed a change. I pivoted. Lots of therapy, self-work and business coaching later, I discovered I could pave my own path.

I think this is what inspires me to support other entrepreneurs. They are critical and creative thinkers. They operate against the grain, against status quo or social norms. I’m inspired by founders who are betting on themselves. In this way, even if the business fails, you can live life without what-ifs.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I’m not sure I would give myself any advice except that things will work out the way they’re supposed to. It’s like having regrets. The guilt and shame that come from something you regret can be debilitating. But at that point in time, you were doing the best you could with what you had.

If I was really able to go back in time and give myself advice about the future, it probably would have changed the trajectory of my life. And when I look back, each decision, mistake and experience led me to where I am today.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

As a yoga student and teacher, I’ve learned that when things get overwhelming, I need to ground that excess energy. I practice pranayama (breath work), expressive writing and take long walks with my dog.

Anxious energy quickly compounds if you let it. Rather than spiral, I try to connect with my physical body and let the thoughts go.

When things get stagnant, I need to mix it up. I might shake it out (literally, like a dog getting out of a bath), clean up my workspace or do my own version of carpool karaoke.

Entrepreneurs tend to wear their businesses as badges of honor. Their work becomes their identity. Remembering that I am a whole person aside from my work and career is often the reminder I need to reset and keep going.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Getting fired. At the time, I was embarrassed and ashamed. I had to do some soul searching after that and decide how I was going to move forward. I could have stayed ashamed and been really critical of myself. I could have stayed angry and spiraled about why I had been wronged.

I decided that neither of those scenarios were helpful. I chose to accept that the universe had other plans, and the pathway I was going down wasn’t for me. One door closes, another one opens.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Providing honest, constructive feedback and action. It’s not enough to talk about it. You have to be about it. But I think we have to work our way back from extremes (hypercritical or sugar-coated feedback).

Open Range needs your input to shape the way we support local founders and startups. We also need action to support the feedback. Show up to events. Celebrate successes. Encourage others to bang the drum.