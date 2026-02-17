Open Range launches networking dinner series to spark conversations and connections

Open Range, a nonprofit organization aimed at connecting, supporting and advancing the startup ecosystem in Greater Omaha and Lincoln, has announced the launch of its new Dinner Club networking series. The meetups are meant to break down barriers and encourage community members from all backgrounds and stages of a business to exchange ideas and insights.

The first event is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., with additional information on restaurant and drink locations revealed the day of to those who registered.

Open Range Program and Events Manager Jocelyn Stange said the nonprofit looked at what support organizations in other startup hubs, such as OhioX in Ohio and Silicon Slopes in Utah, were doing for communal gatherings. Seeing the usefulness of a software solution designed for grouping people together for dinner functions, Stange said, Open Range launched its Dinner Club series with the purpose of making networking less intimidating and more accessible.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a founder or a funder or somebody who’s building,” Stange said. “You could be a community leader, you could be a business owner — not necessarily on the startup side — you could be a mentor, a consultant.”

Stange said participants need to complete a short questionnaire in order to attend the dinner events. Responses help organizers better understand the range of experiences of those wanting to attend and create tables diverse in perspectives.

Six individuals will be in each group, and each group will be at a separate restaurant in downtown Omaha based additionally on provided budget and food preferences. Later in the night, all groups will convene at a separate after-party location for drinks and more networking.

Participants must pay a booking fee of $15 to claim a spot and receive a complimentary drink at the later bar gathering of the night. Restaurant meals are not included.

Stange said Open Range’s goal is to have 30 attendees, enabling five distinct tables at different restaurants and to potentially switch up groups and meals at future events. She added that participant feedback will help determine how often the dinners will occur.

“If it grows to be very successful in Omaha and we get some interest from folks that are in Lincoln and Ashland, I think expanding to those areas is definitely in the cards,” Stange said. “It’s a relatively low barrier for us to get it set up. It’s just a matter of people attending and being a part of it.”

Open Range’s leadership said additional opportunities and resources are on the way in the organization’s efforts to better serve Nebraska entrepreneurs — including an emphasis on underrepresented founders. The nonprofit is hosting an International Women’s Day Celebration Brunch on March 7.

Those interested in the Open Range Dinner Club can learn more about the event here. Stange said the deadline to register is Feb. 23 by 7 p.m.