- Join Women in Tech in the Heartland for a discussion on Powerful Negotiating Techniques at Bridges Trust in Omaha, Tuesday, June 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m.
- Attend the Business Connect Monthly Meet-Up at the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center in Grand Island, Wednesday, June 19, 12-1 p.m.
- RSVP for the virtual workshop hosted by SCORE—Elevate Your Pitch Game: Getting Customers, Clients and Funders to Say Yes, Thursday, June 20, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Check out the next Scale Omaha event: Scaling Customer Success with Kaitlin Grohmann, Thursday, June 20, 6-8 p.m., at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the Business Ethics Alliance Summer Mind Candy Series for a panel on bringing your whole self to work on Thursday, June 27, 7:15-9 a.m., at Valmont Industries in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, June 12:
