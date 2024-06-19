- Attend the Business Connect Monthly Meet-Up at the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center in Grand Island, Wednesday, June 26, 12-1 p.m.
- RSVP for Elevator Essentials | Employment Essentials, HR Compliance and Guidelines, Wednesday, June 26, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Register for the Business Ethics Alliance Summer Mind Candy Series for a panel on bringing your whole self to work on Thursday, June 27, 7:15-9 a.m., at Valmont Industries in Omaha.
- Join the virtual session—Discover SourceLink Nebraska: Support to Start or Grow Your Business, Thursday, June 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. online.
- Register for the SCORE webinar: Attracting and Securing the Right Funding for Your Business, Thursday, June 27, 12-1:30 p.m.
Upcoming Events, June 19:
