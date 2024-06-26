- Attend the RISE Business Academy Pitch Competition & Graduation, Saturday, June 29, 1-5 p.m. at Citylight Midtown in Omaha.
- Register for the AgTech Connect conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17.
- Check out the Nebraska.Code() 2024 Software Development Conference, July 17-19, at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.
- Join NUtech Ventures for From Idea to Startup: a Two-Day Workshop on July 22-23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln
- RSVP to attend the workshop: Navigating Federal Innovation Grants on Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the NBDC office in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, June 26
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply