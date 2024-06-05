Upcoming Events, June 5:

- Register for the NBDC Reshoring Webinar on Tuesday, June 11, 2-3 p.m., to learn how your company can benefit from reshoring.
- RSVP to Gallup’s online State of the Global Workforce Report Launch Event on Wednesday, June 12, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Attend the Business Ethics Alliance Summer Mind Candy Series for a discussion on bringing your whole self to work on Thursday, June 27, 7:15-9 a.m., at Valmont Industries in Omaha.
- Register for the AgTech Connect conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17.
- Register to attend the workshop: Navigating Federal Innovation Grants on Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the NBDC office in Omaha.
