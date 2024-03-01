A new industry-certified training program supported by the Heartland Robotics Cluster is upskilling Nebraskans to navigate a future or work that includes collaborative and industrial robotics. The training is available through the Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) at University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus.

Private businesses are sponsoring employees and individuals to get industry certified using robotic arms. The training equips participants with hands-on skills in robotics, automation and embedded systems.

Read the story on SPN to find out more about how the program hopes to transform tomorrow’s workforce.