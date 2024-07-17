Transformational Training and Workforce Development with Industrial Robotics

A new industry-certified training program supported by the Heartland Robotics Cluster is upskilling Nebraskans to navigate a future or work that includes collaborative and industrial robotics.

Now you can earn certification in robot operation through the Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus. The Universal Robots CORE Certification curriculum offers a comprehensive three-day program building skills in robot programming, operation, troubleshooting and optimization.

Private businesses are sponsoring employees and individuals to get industry certified using robotic arms. The training equips participants with hands-on skills in robotics, automation and embedded systems.

Keep reading to find out more about how the program hopes to transform tomorrow’s workforce.

The Heartland Robotics Cluster (HRC) is part of a $25 million multi-year grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA). NIS is one of eight community partners in the HRC. $4 million of the grant goes directly towards “transforming NIS into a vibrant hub for anyone building, researching, prototyping, or programming the machines of the future – at any skill level,” according to the NIS website.

The program offers core certification training on Universal Robots collaborative robot arms as well as application-specific training, such as robotic welding. Participants gain access to advanced equipment like 3D printers and laser cutters, to further develop skills and expose participants to the latest innovations.

Program Coordinator John Strope said NIS has been operating for more than a year, and the Universal Robots CORE Training program for the past few months. NIS is now introducing a new pairing to the core program with application training using robotic welding.

Ponca Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO), a tribal non-profit organization responsible for providing economic development activities for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, sponsored three individuals to go through the training program July 8-12 at Nebraska Innovation Studio.

Training and getting certified in robotic arm operation increases job satisfaction, Strope said. “These machines do the jobs that people don’t want to do, or that are hard on people’s bodies, or [the robots] take away the boring elements of someone’s work so that they can focus on the things that actually matter.”

NIS is able to train anyone from high end advanced robotics researchers to people who have no programming experience or robotics experience, and just want to level up their skills, Strope said.

Once people go through the training course, they take a 50 question test to get officially certified.

The three individuals that went through the CORE training and robotic arm welding sponsored by PEDCO were—Eileen DeCora of Sioux City, Lightning Wakute of Sioux City and Adrian Villalpando of Norfolk. None of them had previous experience in robotics or automation. From left to right, attendees Eileen DeCora, Lightning Wakute, Adrian Villalpando, and instructor Isaac Regier, machinist Elijah Paulson, and program coordinator John Strope.

Wakute is appreciative of the process that the program offered, thinking they would just be learning slides all day. They jumped into using the robotic arms after the initial safety and basic information. Wakute said being a visual learner and having the hands on learning right away was enough for him to start putting the pieces together and start learning. Adrian Villalpando practicing using the robotic arm and program coordinator John Strope observing.

Wakute said he had been doing hard labor jobs his entire life. Learning and being in this new experience was surprising. He said he didn’t think he was going to enjoy it as much as he did. He said he was hesitant to pursue a career he knew nothing about going into it.

“After we got done [the first day] I went home and already started looking at more and more example videos on things I could try to improve on,” Wakute said.

For DeCora, she found her motivation to come to the training so that she could show her kids that if she can do it, they can, as well.

“I never thought this was for me…or I’d be able to do this,” DeCora said.

Villalpando said he was most excited to learn how to use the arm for welding. After the training he has been inspired to learn how to weld by hand and to use the robotic arm in the future.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Decora said.

To get involved, Strope said that NIS training is open to anyone over the age of 18. Regardless of age, background or perceived skill-level. There are companies sponsoring employees like Kawasaki, Bison Inc. and more. Individual fees range from $200 to $1000. To sign up or learn more about upcoming courses you can view the calendar here.