- The 2024 Pitch Black Conference and Tech Showcase attracted a diverse group of entrepreneurs, and one lucky startup walked away with $10,000 for their business.
- Nearly $31 million in public money will go towards connecting over 3,000 unserved and underserved rural locations in Nebraska with broadband internet access.
- The Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently led a state delegation to Europe to promote Nebraska as a destination for corn-based bioproduction.
- There’s still time to register for the AgTech Connect conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17.
- Check out SPN’s story from last summer about Sprinkk founder Tessa Porter’s journey from candy scientist to entrepreneur here.
Updates from around the ecosystem: July 10
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply