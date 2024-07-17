- Sign up for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week waitlist to be the first to know when registration goes live!
- Sprinkk founder and candy scientist Tessa Porter opened a new R&D lab in Omaha and a manufacturing site in Albion to lower barriers for new confectionists and foster innovation in candy production.
- Alyssa Cave, formerly of Invest Nebraska, is the first-ever Director of Entrepreneurship at the Nebraska Startup Academy.
- Meet serial founder and Event Vesta CEO Andrew Prystai in this week’s Prairie Portrait.
- Find out if you’re a good fit to utilize the free Small Business Pop-Up Shop space at Union Bank & Trust in Lincoln.
Updates from around the ecosystem: July 17
·
