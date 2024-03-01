Nebraska founders have a new resource available as the Nebraska Startup Academy opens its first physical space at Millwork Commons called “The Grove”. It’s a combined incubator and coworking space that currently houses eight startups and provides founding teams with curated curriculum, as well as opportunities for collaboration and mentorship.

The Nebraska Startup Academy (NSA) is the entrepreneur education nonprofit affiliated with MOVE VC. The NSA recently announced the hiring of Alyssa Cave as the organization’s first-ever director of entrepreneurship. The Grove is not open to the public right now, but the team said additional updates will follow later this year.

