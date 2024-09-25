Chat with Founder Jennifer Lea

SPN sat down with Jennifer Lea, founder and CEO of Entry Envy and Hammers & Flip Flops, to talk about her experience as a founder and the inspiration for starting her first business. And then starting another one.

Lea’s first business, started during COVID, is Entry Envy—a subscription service for seasonal decor to decorate your house numbers and entryway. Her second business, founded this year, is Hammers & Flip Flops—a company that helps women gain skills and confidence to complete their home improvement projects.

Watch the conversation to learn how Lea developed her passion for power tools and why she thinks other women should be, too.