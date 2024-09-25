Silicon Prairie News

Chat with Founder Jennifer Lea

Nebraska founder Jennifer Lea is passionate about power tools. That passion is reflected in the two businesses she started in less than five years. Watch to learn what inspired Lea to become an entrepreneur and how she hopes to inspire confidence in other women.

Stefanie Monge

·

SPN sat down with Jennifer Lea, founder and CEO of Entry Envy and Hammers & Flip Flops, to talk about her experience as a founder and the inspiration for starting her first business. And then starting another one.

Lea’s first business, started during COVID, is Entry Envy—a subscription service for seasonal decor to decorate your house numbers and entryway. Her second business, founded this year, is Hammers & Flip Flops—a company that helps women gain skills and confidence to complete their home improvement projects.

Watch the conversation to learn how Lea developed her passion for power tools and why she thinks other women should be, too.

