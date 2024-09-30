Listen: OMAPOD Series with SPN Editor Stefanie Monge

Entrepreneur and writer Tony Bock, creator of the daily OMAPOD podcast and newsletter, sat down with SPN Editor Stefanie Monge to talk about Silicon Prairie Startup Week, including the pitch competition with $10k grand prize!

Listen to the three episodes below to find out how you can get involved in the Nebraska startup community during the weeklong celebration happening in Lincoln and Omaha, Nov. 11-16, 2024.

Stefanie Monge of SPN on the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition

EXCLUSIVE: “Connect with investors, mentors, other founders or builders.”

PART II: Stefanie Monge of SPN on Silicon Prairie Startup Week events

EXCLUSIVE: “We’ve tried to target different areas of the ecosystem.”

Stefanie Monge on the future of online news & her interesting journey from the World-Herald to SPN

“I really just wanted to plant roots here.”

For more information on Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition, click here. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 6!

For more information on the inaugural Silicon Prairie Startup Week, click here.