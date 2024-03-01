A new $65M innovation hub is opening on the western edge of the UNMC campus in early 2025. Catalyst is a 170,000-square-foot development designed to support innovation in healthcare, biotechnology and entrepreneurship. The goal is to drive meaningful advancements in healthcare and contribute to the local economy by fostering collaboration, creating jobs and attracting new talent to Nebraska.

Catalyst is expected to open in January 2025. It will be the new home of both UNeMed and UNeTech, in addition to housing a variety of startups, coworking space and other organizations within the healthcare innovation ecosystem.

This summer, the SPN team had the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at construction progress and chat with project developers and other stakeholders about their vision. Get full details in the story on SPN.