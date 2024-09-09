Prairie Portraits: Katrina Adams

Meet Katrina Adams, Founder and Executive Director @ POC Collaborative Community Resource Center

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

Overall, Nebraska’s startup culture has its own unique energy and appeal. Every day founders and entrepreneurs are leveraging opportunities to be the solution to problems they have faced so others don’t have to embark down that same unknown path. In my experience, the challenges folx are addressing tend to reflect their lived experiences and the success of their work is greatly impacted by the resources available and accessible to them.

The startup culture in Nebraska has so much potential, yet there is so much untapped energy because access and availability remain elusive and thus feel exclusive to some. Urban and rural entrepreneurs face distinctly similar challenges in gaining traction and support based on their access to social capital, information and other—tangible and intangible—resources. We need to get creative in how we remove barriers and amplify equitable inclusion. After all, entrepreneurship has the potential to be a mechanism to alleviate poverty.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

Innovation requires collaborative strategy, curiosity and action. I don’t base decisions on “risk” as that is rooted in fear—of the unknown, of a new way of thinking, being and doing. Fear of risk or failure is the antithesis of innovation itself. Everything we do is a series of decisions. If this one doesn’t work out, make a new decision and keep pushing forward.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

Success is defined by the journey. It is the alignment of purpose, intent, engagement, action, impact and learning. When the people and communities we serve move closer toward their self-defined ideal, that is a victory. It is important and worthwhile to celebrate the wins, no matter how big or small.

Metrics are a bit too static for my style. Instead, I reflect on the following “Did I…” questions:

Trust myself?

Trust my team?

Listen?

Learn something?

Share what I know?

Lean into curiosity?

Contribute the best I had to offer?

Get out of the way of progress?

Support those next to me?

Prepare those coming after me?

I’m still learning that I can only run my leg of the race. I must be honest with myself about my capacity and what I can contribute. It is my job to stay ready, give 100% and hand off the baton to whoever is next.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

Now is always a prime opportunity to engage with marginalized and disconnected rural and urban entrepreneurs to ask them about the challenges and opportunities they face. The biggest barrier I continue to face is getting deeply connected to the peer networks and support services that exist. It feels impossible when wearing all the hats and trying to make magic happen. The more we can expand the current ecosystem to authentically engage within these communities, the more dynamic and resilient our economic fabric will be. When you thrive, I thrive.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

There is always something new or trending! I believe the focus will be on the products, services and tools that consistently deliver excellence and make living more enjoyable. Yes, it is important to stay knowledgeable about the latest and greatest innovations without losing focus on “why” and results.

However, keep your eyes on the prize and pursue it with purpose. Use every resource available to learn and find efficiencies in your processes. If that means integrating AI into your technology stack—do that! If it means spending more time understanding how your customers value your product or service, then that time is time well spent and will inform your next best decision.