Register for AIM’s Free Web Development Course by Sept. 10

Are you ready to learn the fundamentals of web development? This upcoming four-month course in Omaha might be for you.

AIM Institute is hosting a free, in-person Foundations of Web Development course this fall at the AIM Brain Exchange. Running from Sept. 10 through Dec. 19, the course meets twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The course is designed to teach community members essential web development skills.

Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of responsive web design, learn how to extract details from Adobe Photoshop design files, and explore core concepts of User Interface (UI), User Experience (UX) and User-Centered Design (UCD). The class leads up to a final project where students will build a modern single-page web application.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Work with JavaScript, jQuery, the browser, and the Document Object Model (DOM).

Understand JavaScript fundamentals, allowing them to explore other frameworks and libraries.

Build a single-page website using common design patterns.

According to AIM, the Ideal participants include career transitioners interested in entering web development, and beginners with no prior coding experience. This program is open to adults aged 18 or older as well as high school seniors, with an approved waiver.

The AIM Institute, a nonprofit organization, is committed to building and connecting Omaha’s tech community by providing training and resources for both new and experienced tech professionals.

For more information or to register for the Foundations of Web Development course, visit the page here.