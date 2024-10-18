The first installment of the Ecosystem Project just dropped! This new multimedia series dives into the stories of the people and companies that influenced Nebraska’s startup ecosystem. Today, through a combination of archival content and new reporting we share the story of SPN’s first event coordinator, Brittany Mascio.

Mascio started as an intern and eventually became Big Omaha’s Founding Event Director. She was integral to shaping the events that shaped the early startup community in Omaha, and across the region. She’s still working to connect the creative community today as co-producer of Omaha Comedy Fest.

Read about the early days of Big Omaha and how community events shaped the startup ecosystem in ways that are still relevant today.