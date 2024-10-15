This Homespun Natural Fertilizer Diverts Thousands of Pounds from Nebraska Landfills

By Lori Potter | Flatwater Free Press

Two years ago Megan Landes-Murphy started Kestrel Ridge Pellet Co., a company that processes wool into natural fertilizer, out of her garage.

It’s a small solution to a big problem. Most Nebraska sheep are bred for their meat. They have low-grade wool that’s not suitable for use in high-quality yarns and fabrics. The low-grade wool is worth so little that most Nebraska sheep owners bury or burn it, Landes-Murphy said.

Landes-Murphy is a first generation sheep producer on a 12-acre ranch in south central Nebraska, where she lives with her husband, Tom Murphy, two Great Pyrenees, chickens and their sheep herd.

Tom Murphy herds some of his sheep on a pasture hill near a corral and sheep shed. The Elkhorn native didn’t work with sheep until college, and now is a research geneticist specializing in sheep at Clay Center’s USDA Meat Animal Research Center. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press

Sheep need to be sheared on an annual basis in order to reduce the risk of overheating, parasites and other diseases. It’s imperative to the well being of the animals. As of Jan. 1, Nebraska had 76,000 sheep and lambs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Shorn wool production totaled 245,000 pounds in 2023.

“There’s a lot of wool going into landfills right now,” said Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association President Dan Stehlik.

Searching for solutions

The journey that led Landes-Murphy to launch Kestrel Ridge Pellet Co. started with a simple question: What to do with all this low-grade wool?

Kestrel Ridge Ranch is home to 20 Shropshire ewes and five rams. Like most sheep in Nebraska, the couple’s herd are all meat producers and breeding stock, Landes-Murphy said.

Her online searches for alternative low-grade wool markets led to University of Vermont research on wool pellets. Field trials at a few Vermont fruit and vegetable farms showed that wool pellets can absorb, hold and release water and nutrients over time, fertilizing those crops with “generous” nitrogen and then safely incorporating into the soil.

A report from another trial says, “Overall, wool pellets performed very similarly to commercial organic fertilizer…and could be a promising alternative that may open opportunities for greater integration of plant and animal systems on diversified farms.”

Landes-Murphy started Kestrel Ridge Pellet Co. after spring shearing in 2022. She knew her pellets wouldn’t be economically feasible for large-scale fruit and vegetable growers, who have access to less expensive fertilizers.

“I would describe my target as backyard gardeners who have raised beds or potted plants, including flowers,” Landes-Murphy said.

Why sheep?

Landes-Murphy grew up 20 miles outside of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She had a rural upbringing, but not on a farm.

Her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison was in wildlife ecology. “I thought I wanted to be a wildlife biologist…and then realized that required a lot of unpaid internships,” Landes-Murphy said.

Murphy, who graduated from Mount Michael High School in Elkhorn, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He arrived intending to be a veterinarian, but switched to genetics for his master’s degree. Then he headed to Wisconsin-Madison to teach sheep-related classes and earn his Ph.D.

“My best friend was taking his (Tom’s) sheep production class and one time I went with her to the lambing barn. I was sold on lambs,” Landes-Murphy said.

And, apparently, also on Tom. They married in 2018.

After a couple of years in Montana, they applied for jobs at the USDA Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, where Murphy still works as a research geneticist specializing in sheep. Landes-Murphy worked there for three years as a lab technician. They bought their Lawrence ranch property in 2021.

“We always dreamed of having a farm and maybe some sheep,” Landes-Murphy said.

Landes-Murphy processes 10,000 pounds of wool into pellets a year, roughly 250 pounds from her flock and the rest from the shearers who have customers within 200 miles of Lawrence. The wool needs to be used within a year, otherwise it becomes too dry and won’t make good pellets.

Testing pellets

It cost around $14,000 to get the wool pellet business up and running, Landes-Murphy estimated. Samples from each batch of wool are tested at an agriculture lab to confirm the levels of nitrogen and other nutrients.

Eventually it came time to see how the pellets performed. In 2022, Landes-Murphy contacted Katie Jantzen, owner of West End Farm near Plymouth, about doing wool pellet trials. The two-step process to make Kestral Ridge Pellet Co. wool pellets starts with a shredder Landes-Murphy ordered from an Indiana manufacturer. Fleeces are cut into smaller pieces before being put into the pellet mill. Photo by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press

Jantzen grows 50 plant varieties, including vegetables, melons, berries, herbs and flowers, and also sells honey, eggs, jam and baked goods online and at farmers markets in Beatrice and Lincoln. Her 2023 trials were on three varieties of broccoli, three varieties of cauliflower and one type of potato. The broccoli did better with wool pellets. The potatoes did, too, with the test bed producing more than the control bed, 212 pounds to 178 pounds. The cauliflower performed equally well with wool pellets and standard fertilizer.

Jantzen was impressed with the results, but she also determined that wool pellets wouldn’t be cost effective for her large, half-acre business.

“I recommended that she (Landes-Murphy) promote the pellets to flower growers and people with landscape or potted plants,” Jantzen said.

Becoming an entrepreneur

Pellet processing, marketing and shipping go smoother for Landes-Murphy now. She promotes the business through her website, on social media and at events like the Nebraska State Arboretum plant sale in Lincoln.

Still, spreading the word remains difficult “because not a lot of people have heard of wool pellets.” Sheep association leaders said Landes-Murphy is the only Nebraskan they know of who makes wool pellets.

“It’s really wonderful to try to create or explore a value-added purpose for wool in the Midwest, where we don’t have many of the fine wools,” Stehlik said. Now the challenge ahead is to have larger-scale processing and use of wool pellets.

At this point, Landes-Murphy is producing about as many pellets as she can without getting a bigger pellet mill. Eventually, she’d like to scale up. For now, Landes-Murphy is still getting used to being called an entrepreneur.

“It’s been a slow process seeing myself in that light,” Landes-Murphy said, describing herself as a lifelong learner. “I thought mostly about having jobs working for someone else,” she added.

“But I like this.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.