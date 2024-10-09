Silicon Prairie News

Registration is Open for Silicon Prairie Startup Week Events

Registration is live for Silicon Prairie Startup Week, Nov. 11-16. Check out the event lineup and be sure to snag your spot.

SPN Newsroom

·

Silicon Prairie Startup Week - November 11-16, 2024

Registration is now open for the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week, happening November 11-16, 2024. Join us for an exciting lineup of educational events, interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to bring Nebraska’s startup community together.

This is a regional celebration with events happening between Lincoln and Omaha, and a few places in between.

Whether you’re a founder, investor or just passionate about startups, this is your chance to connect with the vibrant Silicon Prairie community. Sign up today to attend this multi-day, multi-location event series designed specifically for entrepreneurs and innovators in Nebraska. Space is limited for some events.

Register for events here.

