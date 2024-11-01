1 Million Cups Omaha leadership change

“This is bittersweet,” said 1MC Omaha Co-organizer Justin Krug to the crowd on a recent Wednesday morning. “It is important to pass the torch.”

Krug gave the official announcement that he and the other three organizers of 1MC Omaha—Erica Courtney, Adam Folsom and TJ Andreasen—were stepping down. It was their last official day running the weekly gathering. The four had been co-organizers since October 2022. They shared their appreciation for the connections and insights they formed along the way running 1MC, especially during their immediate post-college years.

“We’ve always been good at knowing when it’s time to get some fresh eyes on it, get fresh perspectives and get some new people in there,” said Courtney.

“It’s also good for other people to take leadership positions in the community and for other people to have the opportunity to run what we’ve been doing for two years,” added Andreasen.

The new co-organizers are:

“1MC is really my entrepreneurial family,” said Jessica Queen, who has taken on a leadership role among her cohort. “This is really where I feel at home, and I just wanted to give back to the community that’s given me so much.” Previous and new organizers exchange fistbumps following 1MC Omaha. Photo by Ben Goeser.

1MC Omaha is open to the public and currently runs from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Ashton at Millwork Commons every Wednesday. Additional resources and networking opportunities are available immediately following 1MC in the same space.

Interested attendees can find other 1MC meetups like the recently launched 1MC Grand Island community—by going to 1MC’s official website.

While the new group of organizers start planning the weekly events, previous organizers Folsom and Andreasen will moderate the 1 Million Cups Omaha Investor Panel on Nov. 13 during Silicon Prairie Startup Week. Registration for the event is open now.