The Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference in Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 22, highlighted how robotics is transforming industries like precision agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare. One Nebraska startup even sent its miniature surgical robot to the International Space Station. See takeaways from the conference in the story on SPN.

Interested in learning more about the practical applications of robotics and automation? Apply for the Heartland Robotics Fellowship by Dec. 8 for your chance for a hands-on experience at the Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln. This program aims to empower builders, creators and dreamers by providing access to cutting-edge tools, mentorship, networking and resources. Read more on SPN.