Robotics fellowship applications close Dec. 8

Aspiring innovators in Nebraska have a groundbreaking new opportunity with the launch of the Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) Robotics Fellowship. This program aims to empower builders, creators, and dreamers by providing access to cutting-edge tools, mentorship, networking, and resources.

Participants will receive a $2,500 materials credit, access to high-performance laptops, advanced robotics and prototyping tools, and extended use of NIS facilities. Fellows will also benefit from personalized mentorship by industry leaders and unique networking opportunities designed to amplify their work and visibility.

Mentors include Kathy Andersen, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development; Chafik Barbar, CEO of Marble Technologies; and Santosh Pitla Ph.D, associate head for research and innovation at UNL’s College of Engineering, and more.

Open to individuals of all backgrounds and skill levels — including students, hobbyists, and aspiring entrepreneurs — the fellowship invites applicants who are passionate about learning and innovation and ready to take a leap.

“The goal is to foster a dynamic pool of talented and creative people and generate high-impact narratives about the potential Lincoln has when an opportunity comes knocking,” said John Strope, Robotics Program Coordinator.To apply, you must be a Nebraska resident and 18+.

Applications are due by Dec. 8. Learn more and apply at go.unl.edu/NISfellows.