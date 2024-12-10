Deadline extended for Nebraska talent recruitment funding proposals

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced an extension for submitting talent proposal initiatives under the Good Life Is Calling campaign. The new deadline is Friday, December 20, giving communities, businesses and organizations additional time to draft proposals aimed at strengthening the state’s workforce.

The funding opportunities, part of the next phase of the Good Life Is Calling campaign, include three initiatives designed to attract and retain talent in Nebraska:

Nebraska Talent Attraction Initiative: Matching funds to support innovative approaches to recruiting out-of-state talent.

Matching funds to support innovative approaches to recruiting out-of-state talent. Nebraska Brand Together Initiative: Co-branded marketing efforts between DED and local organizations to enhance talent attraction.

Co-branded marketing efforts between DED and local organizations to enhance talent attraction. Nebraska Thrive & Retain Initiative: Projects aimed at increasing workforce engagement and retaining new residents.

These programs come at a critical time as Nebraska experiences rapid economic growth. The state boasts the nation’s third fastest-growing economy, with GDP up 5.3% in the second quarter of 2024, and a net gain of 66,700 non-farm jobs since February 2020. However, with unemployment consistently below 3% for nearly four years, businesses are struggling to fill open roles.

The Good Life Is Calling campaign launched in 2021 to highlight Nebraska’s quality of life and job opportunities. This new funding phase reflects a data-driven, collaborative approach to workforce recruitment.

Organizations interested in applying for funding can find more information and a recorded webinar at opportunity.nebraska.gov/talent-proposals. Proposals must be submitted by December 20.