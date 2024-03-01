|
Omaha recently found itself at the bottom of Technical.ly’s inaugural Map of Innovation Ecosystems rankings, earning a score of just 0.25 in the Technical.ly Innovation Index. Despite this low ranking, the city excelled in key areas like cost of living and economic mobility, signaling a strong foundation for future growth.
In this follow-up story on the map, local leaders discuss Omaha’s strengths and challenges, and efforts to shape the city into a thriving innovation hub. Read the story on SPN.
