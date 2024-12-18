SPN is hiring: Daily ecosystem reporter and social media roles open

The SPN team is growing and adding two new positions in early 2025, with additional opportunities available at SPN’s parent organization, Nebraska Journalism Trust.

The SPN newsroom is accepting applications for a Nebraska ecosystem daily reporter and a social media intern, with opportunities to make an impact in covering and amplifying the stories of innovators in the Silicon Prairie.

The Nebraska ecosystem daily reporter role is perfect for a dynamic journalist passionate about uncovering and reporting daily breaking news from Nebraska’s startup and innovation ecosystem. This reporter will work closely with entrepreneurs, founders and tech leaders to deliver timely, high-impact stories that connect the dots across the ecosystem. The ideal candidate thrives in fast-paced environments, has strong storytelling skills and brings an enthusiasm for fostering connections in the entrepreneurial community.

Our social media internship offers aspiring digital media professionals a chance to shape SPN’s online presence. This paid internship focuses on crafting engaging content, building community across platforms and leveraging analytics to refine our digital strategy. It’s a hands-on role for a self-starter eager to work at the intersection of media and innovation storytelling.

New opportunity through Report for America

SPN was recently named a 2025 Report for America host newsroom, adding another significant opportunity to the editorial team. This fellowship will place a reporter focused on corporate innovation and tech workforce development, covering the intersection of Nebraska’s largest employers, startups and talent development initiatives. Applications for this position close on February 3, 2025, with the role starting in July.

Join the broader Nebraska Journalism Trust team

Beyond Silicon Prairie News, the Nebraska Journalism Trust (NJT) is hiring for other high-impact roles, including a sponsorship manager. This position will develop partnerships with mission-aligned organizations, helping to secure vital support for independent journalism and programs across NJT. The sponsorship manager will play a key role in building sustainable revenue streams to ensure the continued growth of impactful reporting.

Interested candidates can see open roles and apply here.