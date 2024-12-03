The University of Nebraska-Lincoln entrepreneurship programs among top 50 in the world

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) announced earlier this month that The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur named UNL one of the top 50 schools with the best undergraduate entrepreneurship programs for 2025. The university was ranked No. 42 globally and No. 12 in the Midwest.

According to The Princeton Review, their rankings were based on a survey of administrators at about 300 schools worldwide, focusing on data points like courses offered and the ability for students to work with experienced mentors and take on experiential learning. Read their full ranking list and learn more about their methodology here.

“We have an outstanding entrepreneurial ecosystem at Nebraska, and this ranking helps to get the word out about all of our offerings at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln,” said Sam Nelson, director of the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship and associate professor of practice at UNL.

“The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship is proud to be at the heart of this effort, driving innovation and empowering students to build, create and lead.”

Features highlighted from the survey of UNL’s entrepreneurship programs include:

More than $357,000 is awarded annually to students through competitions and scholarships

Students taking entrepreneurship-related courses made up 92 of the 120 majors offered at UNL

Of the faculty teaching entrepreneurship-related courses, 84% had experience starting, running or buying a business

For more info about the different resources and programs offered at UNL, here is a list of those centered around growing skill sets applicable for collaborating and building a business:

The Princeton Review is a company centered around offering resources to help students prepare and choose a college based on their goals. Entrepreneur is a media brand that provides stories and insights on entrepreneurial life.

“Entrepreneurship often begins in the classroom, which is why prominent colleges and universities are prioritizing entrepreneurial training,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.

“We hope this ranking helps future students find the right university, and therefore the right launching pad, for their world-changing ideas.”