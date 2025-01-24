|
NaviSavi is a Nebraska-based travel tech startup using user-generated videos to help travelers plan and book their trips. Founded in 2018 by Oxford native Sally Bunnell, the company has already earned global recognition.
Read more about NaviSavi to learn how user-generated content is redefining the travel industry.
