New enterprise financing program funds student entrepreneurs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln launched a new initiative aimed at providing accessible business financing for student founders.

The Engler Enterprise Financing Program, developed in partnership with Union Bank & Trust (UBT) and Farm Credit Services of America, provides low-interest startup loans and hands-on business training, enabling students to transform their ideas into successful ventures.

Abby Miller, a recent UNL graduate from Mead, Nebraska, was the first recipient of the program’s funding. Her business, Pat on Tap, features a restored 1950s Chevrolet truck converted into a mobile tap service for events like weddings and parties. Miller, who developed her idea during her freshman year in the Engler program, received mentoring and financial support to make her vision a reality.

“For many of us [students], our only financial backing comes from family savings — if that. As students, we don’t have collateral to secure traditional small business loans,” said Miller in a press release.

Miller used the $25,000 loan to grow her fleet, which now includes two trucks, with plans for a third. At 23 years old, she is expanding her operations across Nebraska and into other Midwestern states.

The financing program, created in partnership with UBT, offers low-interest loans ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, with repayment terms of one to three years. Before applying, students participate in education and training sessions designed to teach business management, loan processes and financial literacy. The program provides funding, but also fosters practical learning experiences that prepare students for real-world business challenges.

Through the Engler Enterprise Financing Program, students gain real-world experience in securing funding, said Brennan Costello, the Engler program’s chief business relations officer. Due to close collaboration between students and staff, he expressed confidence that the loan repayment rate will be high. As recipients pay back their loans, the funds will be used to support other student-entrepreneurs’ business ideas.

Farm Credit Services of America made a $35,000 gift through the University of Nebraska Foundation to prototype the financing program.

“We created the initial gift because the project provides hands-on learning for Engler students to build their business plans and engage with a lender to access a loan for their business,” said senior vice president of lending with Farm Credit Services of America/Frontier Farm Credit Bob Campbell.

As the Engler program grows, so does the demand for funding from aspiring student entrepreneurs. Philanthropic support is being sought to expand the program’s reach and impact, ensuring more students have the opportunity to pursue their business dreams.

Founded in 2010 by the late Paul Engler, the Engler program champions purpose-driven entrepreneurship as a means to solve real-world problems and build thriving communities. Its mission is to empower students with the academic, emotional and financial support needed to turn their visions into reality.

“The Engler community has been my biggest champion,” Miller said. “They’ve pushed me to dream bigger and provided the resources to make it happen.”