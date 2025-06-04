As Omaha plans innovation district, residents ask: Who is it for?

An innovation district is taking shape in North Omaha, promising economic development, business growth and revitalization. But for many longtime residents, it also raises urgent questions about transparency, displacement and whether they’ll have a real say in what gets built.

The Omaha Inland Port Authority (OIPA), created by state legislation in 2021 and formally designated in late 2023, is now leading the effort to develop the district under a 2024 state mandate. Consultants have begun community engagement efforts, but reactions at a May public meeting reflected deep divides. Some residents welcomed the investment opportunity, while others voiced frustration over what they saw as limited community input and a lack of clarity about the process. The district’s future and who it ultimately serves remain uncertain to residents as planning continues into the fall.

A new tool for growth

The Omaha Inland Port Authority was established through LB156, the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act, approved by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts on May 24, 2021. The bill was designed to boost economic growth in areas with access to key infrastructure, such as highways, rail lines and airports.

In 2023, the Omaha City Council approved an ordinance designating North Omaha as an inland port district and submitting the plan to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. With its proximity to Eppley Airfield, major highways and freight rail, the district met the state’s requirements for location and potential.

In 2024, the Legislature passed LB164, requiring any inland port authority within a city of the metropolitan class (Omaha) to establish and operate an innovation district. The legislation also outlined public engagement requirements, including open meetings, a resident advisory committee and a formal planning process.

That planning process is now being led by HR&A Advisors, a national firm hired to develop a vision and business plan for the North Omaha Innovation District.

What is an innovation district?

At a May 21 public meeting at the Highlander Accelerator, consultants from HR&A described innovation districts as compact, mixed-use areas that blend “program, place and people.” These districts are designed to bring together entrepreneurs, research institutions and infrastructure in ways that drive growth, collaboration and opportunity.

Models from other cities were highlighted, including the Russell Center in Atlanta, 16 Tech in Indianapolis, Keystone in Kansas City and Omaha’s EDGE District. Common traits include public-private investment, inclusive design and infrastructure supporting startups and their communities.

“Innovation districts should be authentic to a place to be successful,” said Erin Lonoff, principal at HR&A. “The community is the owner of what gets realized here.”

Sen. Terrell McKinney, who chairs the OIPA board and is part of the innovation district planning subcommittee, said he sees the project as a way to invest in local people and reshape perceptions of North Omaha. “We want to develop an innovation district that would be an opportunity to bring some innovative and creative things to North Omaha,” he said, “to help assist local entrepreneurs and innovators, develop businesses and bring jobs back to the community.”

“We want to change the perception of the community that great things could happen there, and it could be done within the North Omaha community,” he added.

Community voices and concerns

People who attended the May 21 meeting were invited to reflect on what they want and need from the innovation district. Meeting organizers encouraged participation through table discussions and poster prompts such as “What should an Innovation District achieve?” and “What does inclusive growth look like?”

Many participants voiced aspirations for community wealth-building, cultural preservation and access to jobs and education. But just as frequently, concerns surfaced about whether those goals would be realized.

Recurring themes included the threat of gentrification, rising housing costs and a perceived lack of transparency in past and current projects. Attendees emphasized the need for local hiring, Black-owned business inclusion and development safeguards that prevent displacement.

Nancy Williams, managing partner at Block 27 Consulting and Co-founder and former CEO at No More Empty Pots, said she appreciated hearing from the consultants and learning who they are, but left the meeting unclear on what it aimed to accomplish. “I think attendees were generally confused about whether this was another study or a progress report,” she said. “We’re really good at identifying problems, but not so good at applying creative and innovative solutions that are funded and supported.”

Cheryl Weston, another attendee, was more pointed in her criticism. “They shouldn’t be displaced in the first place,” said Weston about North Omaha residents. “What is being done about people who are being displaced?”

Weston described the event as performative and checking a box. “Why aren’t you being honest enough to say this is what we’re kind of looking at? What are your thoughts and feelings about it?” she asked. “This is like a pony show when you already have an idea of where you want to go.”

Some of that mistrust, McKinney said, may stem from earlier phases of the port authority’s work, particularly around a business park proposal, which was rolled out before the innovation district planning process was clearly defined.

“I don’t think there’s been a lack of transparency,” he said, “at least with this process. We’ve made it a point to share out, ‘Hey, this is going on.’ But I also recognize that some of the frustration might be carryover from the business park planning. If someone feels something was missed, I always try to check myself.”

McKinney also described “inclusive innovation” as a guiding principle for the district. “Inclusive innovation is something that includes the real wants and needs of the community and shows that their voices are heard from an innovative perspective,” he said.

The planning process so far

The May meeting was just one step in a six-month planning effort. Ahead of the public event, HR&A facilitated a series of focus groups that included stakeholders in education, transportation, small business and workforce development. Each group featured individuals who live or work in North Omaha and people in the greater Omaha area.

Lonoff said the focus groups were meant to dig deeper into technical and logistical challenges, not to replace broader community feedback. “Focus groups are deeper dives into specific topic areas,” she said. “The public meeting is focused on the community’s perspective on broad strokes around the opportunities here.”

Still, skepticism remains.

“Focus groups aren’t the community,” said Weston at the public meeting. She said It feels like decisions are already being made behind closed doors.

Lonoff emphasized that both public and technical input would guide the final product. “We want this innovation district to reflect the strengths of the people who are here today, the businesses that are here today,” she said.

HR&A plans to host another public meeting this summer to present initial concepts. A final session focused on implementation strategy and budgeting is planned for the fall. According to Lonoff, all materials will soon be published on the OIPA website.

The consultants also aim to align with other Omaha initiatives, including the city’s comprehensive plan. That’s something Williams said she would like to see more of — real collaboration across agencies and efforts.

“If people were talking to each other more and being more collaborative,” Williams said. “Then we could get even greater impact.”

What’s at stake

Despite tensions, attendees expressed cautious hope that the innovation district could become a tool for community-led progress, if done right. Ideas shared throughout the meeting pointed to a vision grounded in equity, cultural preservation and long-term investment in North Omaha residents and businesses.

“We know that when there are big investments in districts, there can sometimes be unintended consequences for communities, like rising real estate prices … part of this study is also taking a critical look at anti-displacement and gentrification,” Lonoff said.

How this all plays out will depend on whose voices continue to shape the process and whether final decisions reflect the priorities heard at tables like the ones at the Highlander Accelerator.

For many, the success of the innovation district won’t just be measured by what gets built but by who it’s built for.