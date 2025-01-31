Pitch Black 2025 applications now open

Applications for the 2025 Pitch Black competition are open, with a submission deadline on Feb. 7. Business owners and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to compete for up to $15,000 in funding, benefit from over $40,000 in in-kind prizes and gain valuable exposure. Participants will also connect with business leaders, investors and a network of fellow entrepreneurs.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the pitch competition, applicants must:

Have or plan to form their business in Nebraska or Iowa

Individual entrants, or 51% of owners of corporate applicants, must be residents of Nebraska, Iowa or Missouri

Operate as a for-profit entity

Individual entrants or 51% of corporate applicants, must identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) or immigrant or refugee

Submit the application by Feb. 7

Competition process

Following the application period, there will be a community judge review. Contestants will go through preliminary rounds where local business leaders provide coaching and select top-ranked participants. After three rounds, judges will announce the five finalists who will present their final pitch live at the Pitch Black Finale on June 20.

Prizes

First Place: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $2,500

Fourth Place: $1,000

Fifth Place: $1,000

Investors’ Pick: $5,000

To apply visit the registration page here.

About Pitch Black

Pitch Black is a conference designed to support, grow and diversify entrepreneurship across communities in the Midwest. Its pitch competition specifically highlights emerging BIPOC, immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs, offering them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas. By connecting participants with investors, mentors and essential resources, Pitch Black boosts economic growth and celebrates diversity in the local economy.

In 2024, 79 small businesses participated in Pitch Black, resulting in the launch of more than 30 new ventures. Finalists received $87,000 in funding, while the Midlands African Chamber Xcelerator provided 641 hours of technical assistance with 82% of participants completing key business deliverables.

Read SPN’s coverage of last year’s Pitch Black Conference here.