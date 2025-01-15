Tech Nebraska rallies stakeholders to foster innovation by supporting legislative action

Nebraska’s technology and entrepreneurship community gathered in Lincoln for the Tech Nebraska Legislative Meet & Greet to kick off Nebraska’s 109th Legislative Session. The gathering aimed to foster collaboration between industry leaders and state policymakers, and to chart a course for advancing technology and innovation in Nebraska.

Tech Nebraska, founded in 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is the state’s first technology trade association. Its mission is to position Nebraska as a leader in technology and innovation by promoting connections and diversity and inclusion, and advocating for pro-growth policies.

This year Tech Nebraska launched a Tech Caucus. The caucus is focused on educating policymakers and gathering input on a broader range of technology-related policy issues like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data privacy, said Tech Nebraska’s founding Executive Director Laurel Oetken

During this session in the legislature, Tech Nebraska will work closely with the NE Chamber on lobbying efforts to support pro-business, pro-technology and pro-growth policies.

Introducing the Business Innovation and Startup Act

Sen. Ashlei Spivey of Omaha introduced LB100, known as the Business Innovation and Startup Act, on Jan. 10, one day after the Tech Nebraska Meet & Greet. The bill is designed to support entrepreneurship and small businesses, and fuel innovation across the state. If passed, this legislation could help strengthen Nebraska’s position as a hub for startups and emerging industries.

LB100 seeks to remove barriers for entrepreneurs and provide targeted support to businesses in their first five years of operation. A central component of the bill is the creation of the Office of Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation within the Department of Economic Development. This office would act as a resource for startups, offering guidance on policies, technical support and access to capital, with a special focus on underserved communities and regions.

Starting in 2026, the Office of Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation would also publish annual reports tracking how legislation affects entrepreneurship, detailing the state’s progress in supporting business growth and outlining goals for the coming years. This would ensure transparency and accountability, while giving policymakers a clear picture of the impact of their decisions on Nebraska’s economy.

Another key feature of LB100 is its focus on state contracts and funding. The bill encourages state agencies to award 5% of their contracts to businesses operating for less than five years, with a specific focus on those in underrepresented areas. It also allocates 5% of Nebraska’s workforce development and economic development funds to programs supporting startups, helping entrepreneurs gain access to critical resources and training.

For entrepreneurs, LB100 aims to reduce upfront costs by eliminating business license and registration fees for startups, including home-based businesses. Additionally, it introduces a plan for the state to invest in venture capital funds that match dollar-for-dollar investments in early-stage businesses. This would ensure a steady flow of capital for innovation while minimizing financial risks for small companies.

Currently, the bill has been referred to the Business and Labor Committee, where Sen. Kathleen Kauth sits as chairperson.

Tech Nebraska progress in 2024

Tech Nebraska could not provide an official comment on LB100 at this time. But in an email, the organization’s leadership said Tech Nebraska is supportive of all bills that continue to support the growth of entrepreneurship in Nebraska.

Last year in the 108th legislative session, Oetken said the NE Chamber on behalf of Tech Nebraska worked with senators to advance key policies, including data privacy initiatives like LB1074, the Nebraska Data Privacy Act, which became law in April 2024. Tech Nebraska also worked closely with Sen. Tony Vargas on LB1333, to further support the Business Innovation Act and innovation broadly in Nebraska.

“Tech Nebraska is going to be that organization that brings people together and then advocates on behalf of that association with the legislature, based on what the members of Tech Nebraska believes is important,” said CIO of Kiewit and Tech Nebraska Chairman Chris Dill.

Tech Nebraska is a member-driven organization that brings together technologists from various industries and locations within the state. Currently, Tech Nebraska has about 50 members.

During the legislative meet and greet Tech Nebraska provided a platform for members to engage directly with advisory board members and policymakers. The attendees shared insights on the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska’s tech sector, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Bryan Slone, president and CEO of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on participants at the event asking industry professionals to get involved by joining as members and testifying on behalf of bills during the legislative session.

Oetken says the organization will measure its success by how much impact they have on long-term growth through pro-technology and pro-business policies, looking five to 10 years into the future.

EVP and CIO at Werner Enterprises and Tech Nebraska executive committee member Daragh Mahon said he hopes Tech Nebraska will maintain and continue to grow larger, becoming more statewide as other state technology trade associations have.

As for now, Dill said they will react to what comes in terms of other bills brought forward accordingly. Tech Nebraska will need to be nimble and keep up with what is happening day to day and be ready to advocate and help.