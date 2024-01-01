Nebraska ranks 49th out of 50 states in startup survival rates, and Omaha’s innovation ecosystem remains fragmented despite a plethora of philanthropic dollars and available resources, according to a recent report. The report was based on a months-long process of interviewing stakeholders in the local startup community as well as visiting other cities with more robust activity around entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Silicon Prairie Rising report lays out a roadmap for change, calling for a central organization to coordinate efforts and foster a thriving entrepreneurial environment.

