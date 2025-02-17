Bellevue University teams up with AWS Cloud Institute to launch cloud computing careers

Bellevue University announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services’ AWS Cloud Institute in late 2024, offering prospective students certifications in cloud computing skills desired by corporate employers. The first round of virtual courses in the joint initiative began in January with the next round scheduled to begin April 7.

The AWS Cloud Institute program consists of nine core courses, 150+ labs and capstone work — all building toward two AWS certifications: AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and AWS Certified Developer. No prior technical background is required. Different paces are also available, including the ability to complete the program in nine months.

Although those interested in enrolling can fulfill the requirements directly through Amazon, enrollment through Bellevue University opens the pathway to a college degree.

In an interview with SPN, Executive Vice President and Dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management Matt Davis, Ph.D, said completing the AWS coursework would apply 45 credit hours toward a Bachelor’s of Computer Science in Cloud Computing. This degree path is planned to launch in Fall 2025 at Bellevue University, just in time for those currently enrolled or planning to begin the AWS program this spring.

“Unlike most tech jobs out there, I’ve not seen 310,000* jobs posted around a singular skill set,” said Davis. “And the number goes up every year, because more and more organizations are bringing on AWS, and the talent becomes scarcer and scarcer because of that — driving up wages.”

By going down the degree path, Davis said students would have access to both continuously updated curriculum provided by Amazon in tempo with tech advancements, as well as scholarships, grants and corporate tuition assistance to help pay for the program through the university. He continued that a degree along with the AWS certifications would be a powerful combination for individuals interested in making an impression in Bellevue University’s corporate networks and meeting education criteria in the job market.

“You’ve got to have fundamentals with cloud computing to get into the domains of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing and autonomous systems engineering,” said Davis. “These skills are going to bring extreme value to our students and really the organizations in Nebraska and the corporations that we work with.”

Davis said additional degree programs are in the works at Bellevue University to address the fields that branch out from cloud computing to give graduates an edge in career opportunities. These include a Master’s of Computer Science in Cloud Computing, as well as a Bachelor’s and a Master’s of Computer Science in Artificial Intelligence, all planned to begin in Spring 2026.

“Collaborating with universities like Bellevue University allows us to engage with motivated learners, alumni, corporate and community partners and others who are excited to pursue job opportunities in the cloud or help close the cloud skills gap,” said Director of AWS Cloud Institute Kevin Kelly in an email.

Kelly continued that the AWS Cloud Institute has publicly announced collaboration with Bellevue University and University of Maryland Global Campus.

The deadline to apply for the next round of AWS Cloud Institute courses is April 3.

*Number comes from Bellevue University’s Human Capital Lab in partnership with Lightcast, analyzing U.S. job postings from January 2022 to January 2025. Study overview provided by Davis.