Prairie Portraits: Mosah Fernandez Goodman

Meet Mosah Fernandez Goodman, Co-founder and CEO @ Job Lasso / Founder and President @ Top Talent Advocates

Job Lasso is a job recruiting and hiring platform dedicated to maintaining client privacy and confidentiality while searching for opportunities that best match their skills and preferences. Top Talent Advocates offers career and coaching services to assist executives and attorneys find new job opportunities.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

From the very beginning, my passion has been building meaningful connections, and that’s exactly why I launched Job Lasso. I saw how technology could fundamentally improve the way job seekers and employers find one another, focusing not just on keywords, but on people.

Job Lasso transforms the traditional recruitment approach by leveraging intelligent matching and relationship-building at scale. It allows top-tier talent and forward-thinking organizations to connect faster and more precisely than ever before. What drives me is seeing how these high-quality connections can ignite careers, elevate company culture and generate real impact across teams.

This isn’t my first company, either. A decade ago, I founded Top Talent Advocates, a boutique firm dedicated to working one on one with attorneys and executives to help them manage their careers. That deeply human, consultative foundation taught me the power of advocacy and genuine relationships. For years, I’ve been solving these challenges on a personal level, and with Job Lasso, I’ve been able to scale that impact, bringing that same ethos into a digital format that marries personalization with automation to reach and support many more people.

At its core, my entrepreneurial vision has always been solutions rooted in connection. Through Job Lasso, I’m passionate about creating a platform that forges those meaningful matches, helping individuals reach their potential, while enabling organizations to build exceptional teams. It’s a win-win that continues to fuel what we are building.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Oh, there’s so much! But one core lesson stands above the rest: Embrace the “no” and learn from it relentlessly to use it as a step forward. In those early days, hearing “no” from investors, potential clients or colleagues felt like a personal failure. But I eventually realized that every “no” was a golden opportunity to understand what wasn’t working, to iterate and to improve the product, the pitch, or even the timing and work toward the “yes.”

So my advice would be: Listen closely to why they’re saying “no.” Ask thoughtful questions. Mine that feedback. And don’t take it personally. It’s never about you as an individual; it’s about fit, timing, messaging or even just the mood of the market.

Then, when you start to get to “yes,” you can activate and deliver on turning belief into real impact. That moment of “yes” isn’t the finish line — it’s your launchpad. It’s when the work really begins, and you need to be ready to deliver results, just as we did with our early adopter law firms like Baird Holm, Fraser Stryker, Koley Jessen and McGrath North. Their early trust in Job Lasso wasn’t just validating, it pushed us to build smarter, faster and more intentionally.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

This is a crucial question, as both overwhelming periods and stagnant phases are inevitable in any entrepreneurial journey. For me, it comes down to two things: reconnecting with the “why” and celebrating small wins. When things are overwhelming, it’s easy to get lost in the immediate tasks and lose sight of the bigger picture. I make a conscious effort to step back, to remind myself of the core mission of Job Lasso — helping people find jobs and firms or companies find talent. Sometimes it’s looking at testimonials from users, or seeing our platform facilitate a successful hire. That reconnection grounds me.

When things feel stagnant, it’s about breaking down large, daunting goals into smaller, achievable milestones. Even tiny progress can create momentum. We make sure to celebrate those small wins as a team — launching a new feature, onboarding a certain number of new users, getting positive feedback on a new campaign. These celebrations, no matter how small, build morale and reinforce the idea that we are constantly moving forward. It’s also vital to lean on my co-founders and our incredible team. Building a committed team, where everyone is invested in the shared vision, is paramount. Their energy is often contagious, and the ability to brainstorm and problem-solve collectively with diverse perspectives is invaluable.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge, without a doubt, was securing initial seed funding and proving our market viability. We had a strong vision, a solid technical plan, but transforming that into a tangible, investable opportunity took work.

We have overcome our challenges through a combination of relentless persistence and a willingness to adapt. We meticulously refined our pitch deck, listened to every piece of feedback and continuously iterated on our go-to-market strategy. We started with a narrower focus, targeting a specific niche and geography within the job market to demonstrate impact before expanding. We also leveraged our network relentlessly, attending every startup event, making every connection and practicing our pitch until it was second nature.

And one thing that truly set us apart to succeed was the makeup of our team. We bring experience across career management, IT, product development, hiring and marketing with backgrounds spanning nonprofit to global organizations. That mix gives us an edge. Just as forward-thinking law firms are strengthening their teams by bringing in professionals with unique skill sets beyond traditional legal paths, like business, policy or technology, we knew that having a range of perspectives would help us build a smarter, more relevant platform. It’s that blend of experiences that allowed us to see the hiring process differently and build Job Lasso in a way that reflects how legal careers are evolving today.

We faced numerous challenges, but we could not have built what we have or gotten to where we are without my amazing co-founders, Brian Rea and Lindsay Hofbauer. Their dedication, unique talents and unwavering partnership have been absolutely critical to our success. It is a testament to our team’s unwavering belief in Job Lasso, our ability to articulate our vision clearly and the demonstrable traction we were able to achieve even on a shoestring budget. We didn’t give up, and eventually, the right investors saw the potential we knew was there.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The Nebraska community has been incredibly supportive, and we are deeply grateful for that. Job Lasso was proud to be a recipient of the Nebraska Innovation Fund Prototype Grant, an early and meaningful vote of confidence that helped us bring our vision to life.

We invite legal professionals looking for a job or companies and firms looking to hire to join us on Job Lasso, a Nebraska-based startup reimagining how talent connects. We’re not just rooted here; we’re starting here, with the ambition and capability to scale far beyond. By partnering with Job Lasso, you’re helping build a premier talent platform that champions authentic, human-centered relationships and delivers exceptional results from Nebraskan soil to every corner of the U.S.

And of course, more investment from within Nebraska would be incredibly impactful. Local investment not only provides crucial capital but also strengthens the ecosystem and demonstrates a belief in home-grown innovation. The stronger our local partnerships and investment, the more effective we can be in fulfilling our mission, right here in Nebraska. We believe in the power of this community, and we’re committed to being a valuable asset within it.