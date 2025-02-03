Prairie Portraits: Josh DeMers

Meet Josh DeMers, Program Manager @ The Combine / Invest Nebraska

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

Nebraska’s startup culture is rooted in collaboration, resilience and a deep sense of community. One of its greatest strengths is the accessibility of the ecosystem — founders can easily connect with anyone, from mentors to investors to fellow entrepreneurs. This close-knit network fosters a spirit of mutual support and problem-solving. The culture is grounded, where big ideas are met with a practical approach to turning them into actionable, impactful solutions.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

In AgTech, balancing risk and calculation means understanding the needs of producers and the industries we serve. We push entrepreneurs to build solutions that are actually solving meaningful problems and that people are willing to pay for. Along the startup journey, we think of risk as something you tackle head-on. We constantly ask: What actions can you take to reduce the risk in your company?

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

Success at The Combine is about creating a thriving ecosystem where AgTech startups can grow and scale. We look at metrics like the number of companies supported, jobs created and the impact these startups have on the agricultural industry. Additionally, the partnerships and relationships built between entrepreneurs and key stakeholders are critical measures of long-term success.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

A major challenge for Nebraska startups, especially in AgTech, is access to capital. The nature of agriculture often means longer timelines for proving ROI, which can make it difficult to attract traditional investors. On the flip side, one of Nebraska’s greatest strengths is its deep network of industry expertise and collaborative organizations that help bridge this gap by providing resources and connections tailored to founders.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

Robotics and automation are set to play a transformative role in Nebraska’s startup ecosystem. Organizations like the Heartland Robotics Cluster are driving advancements in this field, fostering innovation and collaboration. These technologies offer solutions to pressing challenges, such as labor shortages, while significantly enhancing operational efficiency. From autonomous tractors to precision spraying, robotics is reshaping agricultural productivity and opening new avenues for Nebraska startups to develop and scale cutting-edge solutions.